Patrick McBride recently suffered the tragic loss of his sister Marie

Antrim man-of-the-match Patrick McBride paid tribute to his late sister Marie after his side's weekend National Football League win over Cavan at Corrigan Park.

Patrick played a starring role in the all-Ulster encounter, scoring five points in a 1-17 to 2-12 win which preserved their Division Three status.

"Marie was a brilliant character, larger than life," reflected Patrick.

"Instead of mourning her passing I know she'd want us to celebrate her life."

Patrick continued: "I know for a fact she would want you to move on and do good things in your life.

"If Marie was watching the game today [Saturday] you would run for her and run for your family - this is why we play, for your friends, your family, for yourself, it's that added incentive."

Ruairi McCann's goal helped the Saffrons lead by 10 after 39 minutes at Corrigan Park but a Conor Madden goal cut Antrim's lead to two after 66 minutes and it was only one when Paddy Lynch netted on 74.

St John's club-man McBride's fifth point for Antrim helped them complete a vital win in their battle to avoid the drop.

His crucial 75th-minute free came after he had been reintroduced by Antrim manager Andy McEntee.

"We had that quiet confidence we would win today. and we showed it," added McBride.

"Andy is a brilliant manager and an even better person - and the backroom team - they all came to the house and to the funeral, you have the community behind you and you are stronger together. They are a really good group."

McEntee agreed that the tragic circumstances of recent days had seen the Antrim squad rally around Patrick McBride and his family.

"It's been a really tough time for Paddy and his family," said the former Meath boss.

McEntee added: "For him to show all he did against Cavan was fantastic. He was a calm head and he came on and got the last score. The whole team showed real guts and real character.

"He's got really good friends around this group and they have stood by him."