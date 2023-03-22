Niamh McLaughlin has suffered three cruciate injuries during her career

Donegal captain and 2022 Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin says the opportunities for female Gaelic footballers to play Aussie Rules are "nearly too good to turn down".

The All-Star, 29, has signed for Gold Coast Suns, having followed in excess of 20 Irish ladies who have opted to travel 'Down Under' to play the sport.

"It's the chance to go to Australia to play professional sport, the chance to experience something different - obviously the lifestyle is a big factor," McLaughlin told BBC Sport NI's GAA Social podcast.

"As a Donegal team we didn't achieve what we set out to achieve last year. The Player of the Year award wasn't on my radar at all but by the time I got the award in November I had a few conversations with clubs.

"It's not right for everyone but the idea of trying your hand at another sport appeals to me, see if I can give anything back to another team and help them progress.

"They were keen to have me over there - they saw something in me that they liked so I'll see if I can bring whatever qualities I might have and try to make a positive impact."

It is the second year in a row in which the reigning Ladies' Footballer of the Year has joined an AFLW club following Meath star Vikki Wall's move to North Melbourne last year.

"I don't know a lot about it but I'd have taken an interest in the players who have gone out and are playing there already," explained McLaughlin.

"You are chatting to them but you are trying to keep open-minded and level-headed.

"They [Gold Coast Suns] are just the best option for me in terms of lifestyle, the club and what they are trying to do.

"They were very interested in my career as a physio as well and are giving me the opportunities to develop myself away from the sport too, so that is appealing to me."

'I wouldn't put anything I'm doing with Donegal in jeopardy'

McLaughlin is set to leave for Australia in August, returning to Ireland in December, therefore can still be part of the Donegal panel competing in the All-Ireland Ladies Championship.

"There has been a bit of chat about it, whether I would miss the summer, but I wouldn't put anything I'm doing with Donegal in jeopardy.

"I'll miss the club season but not any of the inter-county stuff.

"That's one of the first points I'd make - I wouldn't be going until I was finished here and what we were trying to do was finished.

"It's an opportunity I don't think you should say no to straight away - you should have a think about it given that we train and play here more or less as professional athletes, give your all to your sport. It is nearly too good to turn down in a way."

McLaughlin says her motivation for trying Aussie Rules is not primarily financial, but to enhance her "life experience".

"Money was never the driver for me. I saw the sum at one stage but that is not why I'm going.

"I'm 29, I've had these injuries in the past [three cruciate injuries] and missed out on things, but I've been successful as well and fortunate to play in some good teams."