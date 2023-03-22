Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy Carr succeeded Declan Bonner as manager in October

Paddy Carr has stepped down from his role as manager of Donegal's inter-county football team after 149 days.

Carr was appointed to succeed Declan Bonner in October but Donegal have had a difficult campaign.

Tir Chonaill are bottom of the Allianz Football League Division One table and need a big win over Roscommon on Sunday to avoid relegation.

"I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change," said Carr.

Without talismanic captain Michael Murphy, Carr was set to spearhead a new era for the team but Donegal struggled to get going under his tenure.

They finished bottom of their Dr McKenna Cup group at the start of the year and are in danger of relegation to Division Two.

The league campaign started well with a one-point victory over Kerry but Donegal fell to defeats by Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh.

A draw with Galway provided some respite, but Saturday's heavy loss to Mayo in Ballybofey would be Carr's last outing as manager.

As well as the absence of Murphy, Carr has also had to deal with a lengthily injury list which was added to by new skipper Patrick McBrearty having to undergo hamstring surgery after featuring in the county's two opening Division One matches.