Tyrone led Armagh 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time in Omagh

Armagh have been relegated from Division One of the Allianz Football League after they lost 0-18 to 0-16 against Tyrone in Omagh and Monaghan beat Mayo 2-14 to 0-14 at Castlebar.

Monaghan's second escape act in as many seasons came as Conor McManus' last-kick penalty sealed their win.

Ryan O'Toole hit Monaghan's first goal as they led 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time.

A draw would have been enough to keep Armagh in Division One but instead the Farney County survive once again.

Last year, the Farney men avoided the drop in dramatic circumstances after snatching a one-point victory over Dublin at Clones.

Donegal's relegation - already a virtual certainty after last weekend's hammering by Mayo - was mathematically confirmed as they suffered another chastening defeat against Connacht opposition as Roscommon won 0-21 to 0-9 at Dr Hyde Park.

Galway will face Mayo in next weekend's Division One Final after they defeated Kerry 1-13 to 0-14 at Salthill.

Monaghan were in action against Mayo in Castlebar

Monaghan's task was made easier as Mayo - with a place in the Division One final already secured - made 10 changes from the win over Donegal although Aidan O'Shea was retained in Kevin McStay's starting line-up.

McManus making his first start for the Farney men in this season's league made a huge difference as he hit 1-5.

O'Toole's goal put Monaghan 1-3 to 0-2 ahead after 14 minutes although Paul Towey's four first-half points helped cut the Ulster county's advantage to 1-6 to 0-8 by half-time.

Another Towey free levelled the game immediately after the restart and while two McManus points helped Monaghan move three up by the 41st minute, Mayo were on terms again by the 54th minute.

The match was level again by the 66th minute after a Stephen O'Hanlon score was cancelled out by a Bob Tuohy point.

However, Conor McCarthy's superb score was then followed a McManus 'mark' point in the 69th minute and O'Hanlon strong finish to the contest saw him notch his second point, before McManus slotted his late penalty after Karl O'Connell had been fouled as the Mayo goal was left gaping following Rob Hennelly's charged upfield.

Donegal's miserable week was completed as the once again surrendered meekly at Dr Hyde Park.

Coach Aidan O'Rourke and selector Paddy Bradley took charge after Paddy Carr's midweek resignation but the pattern was remarkably similar to last week against Mayo as Donegal remained in touch in the opening quarter before the opposition took control by half-time.

Points from Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Caolan McGonagle and Conor O'Donnell helped the Tir Chonaill men lead 0-3 to 0-2 a lively opening six minutes and they were still in at touch as 0-6 to 0-5 down after 15 minutes.

But a run of four straight points - including two Diarmuid Murtagh scores - put daylight between the sides and the margin was five by the interval as Roscommon led 0-12 to 0-7.

Donegal didn't manage a second-half score until Ciaran Thompson's 53rd-minute point which left them 0-15 to 0-8 down.

Their only other second-half score was Jeaic McKelvey's late injury-time score on another thoroughly dispiriting afternoon for Donegal football as they now must contemplate the prospect of Division Two Football next year for the first time since 2019.