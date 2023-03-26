Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ultan Kelm celebrates scoring for Fermanagh

Fermanagh finished top of Division Three with a 1-14 to 2-9 victory over Cavan in Breffni Park as both Ulster teams gained promotion to the second tier.

The Erneside fell behind as Jonathan McCabe netted for the first score of the game.

However, Ultan Kelm's major after 55 minutes put the visitors in front.

A further point from Kelm and Ryan Lyons extended the Ernemen's lead as they sealed passage to Division Two.

Aidan Breen, Darragh McGurn and Lyons quickly reduced the Ernesider's early deficit.

Killian Clarke landed another major to give Cavan a 2-1 to 0-4 advantage while an Oisin Brady free saw the Breffni County 2-5 to 0-6 at the break.

But Kelm's goal on 56 minutes turned the tide and with a positive result in Tullamore, Fermanagh seized control.

Raymond Galligan struck for Cavan but Fermanagh emerged two-point victors and will renew hostilities with their Ulster counterparts in the Division Three final next weekend.

Dublin set up Derry final

A strong second half saw Dublin secure the 0-16 to 1-6 victory over Louth that earned them promotion and they will face Derry in next weekend's Division Two final.

The Oakleafers were held to a 1-14 apiece draw in Cork despite leading by eight points after 52 minutes.

With the breeze in the first half, Niall Toner hit three points to give Derry a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage at the interval.

Gareth McKinless received a black card before the break but shortly after his return to the fray Shea Downey netted to put Derry 1-13 to 0-8 in front.

However, the Rebels clawed their way back and a draw sees them finish fourth in the division while Derry had already secured top spot.

In Division Three, Offaly went into their home contest with Down knowing that victory would be enough secure them promotion if Fermanagh lost at Kingspan Breffni.

However, neither happened as the Mournemen earned a dominant 1-17 to 0-9 win in Tullamore.

Pat Havern nudged the Mournemen in front after 23 minutes and they went in 0-9 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

Dublin beat Louth to set up a Division Two final with Derry

Liam Kerr converted a goal early in the second period to solidify Down's advantage.

Conor McCrickard, Michael Rooney and Tony Morgan were all on target in the second-half as Down went on to win by 11 points.

Antrim meanwhile were on the wrong end of a high-scoring 3-17 to 3-12 affair in Longford.

Keelin McGann's goal on 13 minutes left the Saffrons 1-4 to no score down but they fashioned a response with a quick-fire double of goals although still trailed 1-13 to 2-04 at half-time.

McGann again netted in the second period with Longford failing to loosen their grip on the contest.

Despite the win though the home side already knew their fate and were relegated to the bottom tier while Antrim finished one place above them in sixth.