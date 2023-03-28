Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

O'Rourke was unable to inspire a swift reversal of Donegal's fortunes on Sunday as they fell to a 12-point defeat by Roscommon

Aidan O'Rourke will continue as interim manager of Donegal's senior footballers for the upcoming championship campaign.

O'Rourke will be assisted by Paddy Bradley with the pair having led the team in the last round of the Allianz Football League following Paddy Carr's resignation.

Carr had only lasted five months after replacing Declan Bonner.

Having suffered relegation to Division Two, Donegal face Down in the Ulster Championship quarter-final on 23 April.

Donegal have also confirmed that Antoin McFadden, a member of the county's extended 2012 All-Ireland winning panel, has been brought in as a strength and conditioning coach.