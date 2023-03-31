Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aimee Mackin was the GAA's player of the year in 2020

Armagh star Aimee Mackin will join her sister Blaithin at Australian Football League side Melbourne at the end of this year's All-Ireland Championship.

The 25-year-old and her sister will become the first siblings to play for the Demons in the AFL.

Mackin won the GAA women's player of the year award in 2020 and has three All-Star selections to her name.

"I'm really excited and thankful for the opportunity that Melbourne Demons have given me," Mackin said.

"It's extra special that I'll get to play alongside my sister and I'm really looking forward to working with all the staff and players for the 2023 season.

"It was a big decision for me, and I'm delighted to have the support from my county Armagh and my club. Things have moved really fast to make this happen and I'm grateful for their support.

"My focus remains on our GAA campaign, and we will be hoping to give it our best shot this season. I look forward to joining my Melbourne teammates later in the year. Go Dees."

Mackin recovered from cruciate knee ligament damage sustained in 2019 to also win the goal of the year the following year.

As well as her sister Blaithin, former Dublin star Sinead Goldrick is also at Melbourne.