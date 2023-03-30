Conor McManus made his first start of this year's Football League in Castlebar and went on to hit 1-6 as Monaghan performed another March escape act

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey has admitted his side "got Mayo on a good day" as they avoided relegation from Division One of the Allianz Football League by winning in Castlebar last Sunday.

Mayo picked an understrength side having already reached the Division One Final and Monaghan took full advantage.

"There is no point saying otherwise, we were lucky the way it fell," Corey told BBC Sport NI.

However, Corey was still delighted with his team's MacHale Park display.

Monaghan's 2-14 to 0-14 victory meant that it was Armagh who joined Donegal in dropping down to Division Two as the Orchardmen were dramatically edged out 0-18 to 0-16 by big rivals Tyrone at Omagh when a draw would have kept Kieran McGeeney's side in the top tier.

"It was a great performance and win and it is good to retain that Division One status for another year," said the Monaghan boss of the county's latest escape act after they avoided the drop last year by dramatically beating Dublin at Clones.

"At the start of the year we targeted six points, but as the year went on it didn't seem like six points would keep you safe, but it worked out in the end, six points was enough.

'Division Two wouldn't have been end of world'

"It wouldn't have been the end of the world going down to Division Two. It's very hard when you're in transition to stay up so it is a good achievement.

"It was a decent league, we were able to blood some new boys and give a lot of boys game time so it was good."

But while Corey has been able to give some young players crucial experience during the League, it was Conor McManus' return to the starting line-up for the first time this season that made the difference in Castlebar as he hit 1-6.

Corey admitted that the 35-year-old three-time All-Star's mere presence on the pitch improves this Monaghan team.

"When the boys see him out there it gives them that confidence and when you see him kicking the ball over the bar it lifts the boys around him."

McManus' long-standing hip problem meant that Corey felt he had little option but to curtail the Clontibret man's league involvement to a couple of substitute outings prior to the Castlebar contest.

"He has an ongoing hip problem and I suppose it is just trying to manage that.

Vinny Corey could celebrate after Monaghan once again avoided relegation on a dramatic day of round-seven Division One action

'Tough McManus can play through pain'

"He is managing it, it does affect him at times, but Conor is tough and he can play through pain so it is about managing his playing load.

"The early parts of the league for a fella of Conor's vintage, wouldn't be a priority.

"We didn't use him in the first few games and we eased him in and it was always to target towards the end of the season for him to start and he looked fresh on Sunday."

Corey is keeping his fingers crossed that injured defenders Dessie Ward (shoulder) and Conor Boyle (hamstring) could be in contention for the Ulster Championship quarter-final against Tyrone at Healy Park on 16 April.

"We are hoping to see both boys in a few weeks."

The Red Hands beat Monaghan in the recent Division One contest at Clones although the third-quarter red carding of Jack McCarron and Killian Lavelle made Tyrone's task considerably easier as they won 2-15 to 0-13.

"We would have been disappointed with the performance that day so it is up to us to try and rectify that in the coming weeks. They obviously have momentum now, they haven't lost in Omagh this year and it is always a tough task," concluded the Monaghan boss.