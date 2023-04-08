Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down will look to bounce back when they travel to Laois next week

Down's Joe McDonagh Cup campaign began in disappointing fashion as Kerry ran out comfortable 1-26 to 1-14 winners in Saturday's group-stage opener at Ballycran.

Shane Conway hit 0-8 while Eoin Ross notched 1-3 for last year's beaten finalists.

Pearse Og McCrickard top-scored for Down with 0-7.

Elsewhere, Carlow hammered Kildare 5-23 to 0-19 while Offaly secured a 3-19 to 1-22 win over Laois.

Hurling's second-tier competition, the Joe McDonagh Cup sees six teams compete in the group stage, with the top two advancing to the final and the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals.

The team that finishes bottom of the group is relegated to the Christy Ring Cup.

Antrim beat Kerry in the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup final, with Down having finished fifth in the group.