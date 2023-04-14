Conor McManus is set for another duel with Padraig Hampsey after returning to the Monaghan team for the League win in Mayo which preserved their Division One status

2023 Ulster Championship quarter-finals Coverage: Watch Fermanagh v Derry (Saturday, 17:00 BST) and Tyrone v Monaghan (Sunday, 16:00) on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, website & app; live text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website

After a low key opening to the Ulster SFC, the action should crank up several levels this weekend as Fermanagh host holders Derry on Saturday before Tyrone take on Monaghan on Sunday in Omagh.

Injury concerns over Conor Glass and Chrissy McKaigue may induce Erne belief of a potential Enniskillen shock.

However, Fermanagh have suffered a blow of their own after Sean Quigley was ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Tyrone will be favourites on Sunday but Monaghan will fancy their chances.

Not least after their latest escape act in Division One of the Football League which saw Conor McManus back in the Farney starting line-up as they beat an admittedly under-strength Mayo to preserve their place in the top-tier, after looking odds on for the drop during the entire campaign.

That Castlebar win came only a week after the Red Hands had beaten Monaghan 2-15 to 0-13 in round six at Clones but that was a contest where the Farney men had key forward Jack McCarron and Killian Lavelle red carded in the third quarter.

"They lost two men which was cruel and unbalanced the game, so all bets are off for Omagh," said Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan at the launch of the Ulster Championship in Armagh.

Corey hit Monaghan goal in 2018 Omagh win

Logan and Brian Dooher won't need reminding too that Monaghan manager Vinny Corey and McManus celebrated an Ulster Championship victory at Healy Park as recently as 2018 when the now Farney boss hit their goal in the 1-18 to 1-16 victory and the three-time All-Star's scoring haul of 0-6 included a point for the ages from near the sideline late in the game.

At that stage, Monaghan looked like favourites to land the Ulster title only for them to be ambushed by Eoin Donnelly's last-gasp goal as a Fermanagh then managed by Rory Gallagher snatched a 1-8 to 0-10 semi-final victory.

Monaghan regrouped to plot their way through to the All-Ireland semi-finals where Tyrone - just as they had in the 2013 quarter-final made infamous by Sean Cavanagh's back-card hastening foul on McManus - edged a tight Croke Park contest.

Referring to last month's League contest against the Red Hands, Monaghan boss Corey is anticipating much better from his side this weekend.

"We would have been disappointed with the performance that day so it's up to us to try and rectify that," says the Farney County manager.

"Tyrone have momentum now, they haven't lost in Omagh this year.

"It's always a tough task against Tyrone and especially in the Ulster Championship and it's always a point or two either way."

Corey has named championship debutants Thomas McPhillips, Ryan O'Toole and Karl Gallagher in his starting line-up while the Red Hands include newcomer Cormac Quinn and 2021 player of the year Kieran McGeary as Cathal McShane is among the substitutes.

Chrissy McKaigue captained Derry to Ulster SFC glory last May but is a fitness doubt as Derry open their defence of their title against Fermanagh in Enniskillen

Oak Leaf juggernaut rolls into Enniskillen

But while Sunday's game is the first heavyweight, all Division One contest in this year's Ulster series, Saturday's contest at Brewster Park will be no less intriguing as Rory Gallagher's imposing Oak Leaf juggernaut rolls into town to face his own native county.

Fermanagh remain the only of the nine Ulster counties never to have won the senior provincial championship.

Gallagher had high hopes of ending that unwanted statistic five years ago when his Fermanagh side faced Donegal in the Ulster decider but they were heavily defeated 2-18 to 0-12.

Some 13 months later, Gallagher quit the Fermanagh job after his side had narrowly missed out on promotion to Division One and quickly exited the championship following defeats by Donegal and Monaghan.

Within a further two months, Gallagher was named Derry manager and while not much on the surface happened during his first Covid-affected year in charge, he was putting his imprint on his squad and since then, it has been a tale of fast-moving progress in the county.

'Derry a top-three team but we have a chance'

Prior to being ruled out of Saturday's game, Sean Quigley told this week's BBC Sport NI podcast, The GAA Social, that while he sees Derry as one of the "top three" teams in the country at the moment, he still believes Fermanagh "have a chance" this weekend.

"You are going to need everything to go right for you. It's an Ulster Championship match. You have to believe you have a chance. We're going to need probably a huge amount of luck," said Quigley, who was predominantly used as a very effective impact sub during Fermanagh's National League campaign, where like Derry, they also secured promotion.

"If I wasn't a Fermanagh footballer, I wouldn't rate Fermanagh's chances very highly this weekend but in saying that, we are coming off a really good league.

"We have three or four players that I think would walk on to the Derry team. Ultan Kelm is unbelievable. Ultan was always a phenomenal athlete but in the last 12 months, he has become a really good footballer too."

Sean Quigley says his county team-mate Johnny Cassidy "is ever bit as good a full-back at Paudie Hampsey"

"Johnny Cassidy is my opinion is one of the best defenders in Ulster. Paudie Hampsey has set the benchmark (in Ulster) over the last few years as a full-back but Johnny Cassidy is every bit as good as Paudie Hampsey without a doubt.

"And wee Luke Flanagan…..he's an absolute warrior and our go-to man. He's about four foot nothing but it doesn't matter. He'll bite the heels off you all day long."

Unlike Rory Gallagher, who seems to kick every ball out on the field as he constantly shouts instructions to his players, Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly appears a calmer presence on the sideline but Quigley says that doesn't tell the full story.

"Kieran is a real diehard Fermanagh man. He genuinely wants Fermanagh to do well.

"He's such a good person. There's such a goodness in him but he can be cut-throat too. I suppose you have to be.

"He'd have your back all the time regardless. And he creates a culture that to play for Fermanagh is a privilege."

Gallagher has named McKaigue and Glass in the Derry starting line-up but it remains to be seen whether they will be involved at Brewster Park.

Ciaran McFaul has been included in the substitutes following his recent return from the United States while Eoin McEvoy is also named on the bench with Padraig McGrogan selected at full-back.

Teams

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, C Cullen, C McManus; J Cassidy, Shane McGullion, L Cullen; R Jones, B Horan; A Breen, R Lyons, R McCaffrey; U Kelm; D McGurn, J Largo Ellis.

Subs: J Kelly, D McCusker, C McShea, C Jones, G Jones, C McGee, F O'Brien, T McCaffrey, O Smyth, G Cavanagh, Stephen McGullion.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, P McGrogan, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: R Scullion, P McNeill, S Downey, E McEvoy, M Downey, C McFaul, B McCarron, L Murray, D Cassidy, C McGuckian, N O'Donnell.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O'Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: B Gallen, R Canavan, N Devlin, Rory Donnelly, N McCarron, M McGleenan, C McShane, C Munroe, D Mulgrew, J Oguz, N Sludden.

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy (capt), R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, R O'Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus.

Subs: D McDonnell, S Jones, A Mulligan, S Carey, K O'Connell, F Kelly, K Hughes, D McElearney, F Hughes, K Loughran.