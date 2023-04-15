Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fermanagh summoned up some second-half resistance but the Ulster champions were always in control at Brewster Park

Holders Derry set up an Ulster SFC semi-final with Tyrone or Monaghan on 29 April by earning a dominant 3-17 to 2-8 win over Fermanagh at Enniskillen.

Shane McGuigan's 12th-minute goal put Derry 1-5 to 0-2 ahead and Paul Cassidy's major helped extend their lead to 2-9 to 0-5 by half-time.

Fermanagh produced brave resistance as full-back Che Cullen blasted two goals either side of a McGuigan penalty.

That cut Derry's lead to 3-10 to 2-6 but they then closed the game out.

After his side's complete first-half domination, Derry boss Rory Gallagher won't have been happy with his side's subsequent efforts as their failure to deal with a couple of long ball was punished by Cullen lashing the ball past Odhran Lynch.

But Derry were never in any danger of being caught after going for the jugular in the first half.

Brendan Rogers, Ethan Doherty, young full-back Ethan McEvoy, Paul Cassidy and McGuigan were all outstanding for the Oak Leafers.

McGuigan finished with a 2-6 after he had completed tormented Fermanagh's goalscorer Cullen in the opening period.

Derry looked set to hand the Ernemen a fearful hammering when they led by 10 after a ruthless first-half display but their play became somewhat ragged thereafter as Fermanagh earned some rewarded for their endeavour.

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, C Cullen, C McManus; J Cassidy, Shane McGullion, L Cullen; R Jones, B Horan; A Breen, R Lyons, R McCaffrey; U Kelm; D McGurn, J Largo Ellis.

Subs: J Kelly, D McCusker, C McShea, C Jones, G Jones, C McGee, F O'Brien, T McCaffrey, O Smyth, G Cavanagh, Stephen McGullion.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; P McGrogan, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: R Scullion, P McNeill, S Downey, B Heron, M Downey, C McFaul, B McCarron, L Murray, D Cassidy, C McGuckian, N O'Donnell.