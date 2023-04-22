Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim's Eoghan Campbell is challenged by Danny Sutcliffe in the Belfast encounter

Cian O'Sullivan hit a last-gasp leveller to earn Dublin a 1-19 to 1-19 draw with Antrim in a thrilling Leinster SHC opener at Corrigan Park.

Antrim impressed in the first half and Conor Johnston's goal on eight minutes helped them to a 1-11 to 0-12 lead at the break.

Donal Burke netted with three minutes left to put the Dubs in front for the first time in the game.

Antrim regained the lead before O'Sullivan scored the levelling point.

The Saffrons made a blistering start in a rain-soaked Belfast and moved into a five-point advantage when Johnston found the Dublin net.

Seaan Elliott's shot was kept out by keeper Sean Brennan but Johnston was perfectly placed to fire home the rebound.

Dublin fired over four straight points but Conal Cunning's frees kept Antrim in front before the visitors missed out with two goal chances.

Three points on the spin left Dublin just one score back before Elliott split the posts to give Antrim a two-point lead at the interval.

Antrim hit five of the opening six points of the second including scores from Paddy Burke, Cunning and Elliott.

Dublin fought back to reduce the gap to two points and then moved ahead when Burke blasted home from a Ronan Hayes pass.

The Ulster side responded with Cunning converting a free to level before regaining the lead in added time thanks to a Paul Boyle point.

But the Dubs had the final say with O'Sullivan popping over the equalising point in the dying seconds.