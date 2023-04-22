Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: Armagh outclass Cavan in Ulster quarter-final

Orchard forward Conor Turbitt is delighted with his start to the Ulster SFC after hitting 0-7 in the quarter-final win over Cavan.

Turbitt followed up his 0-8 in the opener against Antrim with another man-of-the-match display in the 1-14 to 0-12 victory at Breffni Park.

"I'm enjoying it - it's good to get a bit of time on the pitch," he said.

"We've a lot on injuries so some boys have to step up. I've stepped up and I'm thankfully doing alright."

He added: "The boys are coming back and there will be competition for places but I'm looking forward to it."

The Orchard side will meet the winners of Sunday's game between Down and Donegal in the semi-finals.

Armagh eased to victory over the Breffni hosts with Ben Crealey scoring the only goal of the game after 34 minutes.

The gulf in class was evident with Division One side Armagh too strong for a Breffni side who played in Division Three this year.

However, Cavan finished the game strongly and that's one area Turbitt believes Armagh must improve on.

He said: "There's a lot of difference in intensity between Division One and Division Three. We sort of talked about that, we tried to bring that intensity and I think we did.

"We've been tested throughout the league - all the games we played were very tight. When it comes down to the wire we're trying to see it out and we probably struggled a wee bit against Cavan so that's an area for improvement.

"And we know whoever we get in the semi-finals it's going to go right down to the wire so we'll have to see it out."