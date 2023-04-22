Ulster Championship: Cavan 0-12 1-14 Armagh
By Orla BannonBBC Sport at Breffni Park
Another one-sided Ulster Championship game was won comfortably by Armagh who strolled through to the semi-final with an easy win over Cavan at Breffni Park.
Conor Turbitt top-scored with 0-7 while Ben Crealey fisted home the game's only goal after 34 minutes with Armagh leading 1-10 to 0-6 at half time.
Division Three winners Cavan were too tentative and lacked intensity.
Armagh will play either Donegal or Down in the Ulster semi-final with Cavan now confirmed as Tailteann Cup entrants.
