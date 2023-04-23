Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Liam Kerr notched Down's first-half goal at Pairc Esler

Down piled more misery on Donegal by earning a 2-13 to 1-11 win at Pairc Esler to set up an Ulster Football semi-final against Armagh next week.

Jason McGee's Donegal goal was the first score but Down were on terms in the 20th minute as Liam Kerr netted after a defensive lapse.

The sides remained level at half-time but Pat Havern's penalty - won by the superb Ryan Johnson - put Down five up.

Donegal cut the margin to one after 64 minutes but Down finished the stronger.

The visitors went into the match under a cloud after suffering relegation in a dismal Division One League campaign which saw manager Paddy Carr leaving last month following a players' revolt.

With Aidan O'Rourke now in interim charge, Donegal attempted to regroup in recent weeks but Down were clearly the better side in Newry despite having missed out on promotion from Division Three.

The Mournemen can now look forward to their provincial semi-final with Kieran McGeeney's Armagh next Sunday while Donegal will now have to focus on the new Super 16s which begin next month.

Down: N Kane; P Laverty (capt), A Doherty, S Annett; D Magill, N McParland, M Rooney; D Guinness, R McEvoy; C Doherty, R Johnston, L Kerr; D McAleenan, P Havern, E Branagan.

Subs: C Smyth, C Fitzpatrick, A Morgan, P Branagan, C Poland, A Gilmore, C McCrickard, R Mason, S Johnston, G Collins, C Francis.

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C Ward; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher (capt); C McGonagle, J McGee; D O Baoill, M Langan, C Thompson; H McFadden, J Brennan, C O'Donnell.

Subs: G Mulready, JR Molloy, O Gallen, B O'Donnell, R O'Donnell, L McGlynn, J McGroddy, D Dorrian, K Tobin, J McSharry, K Barrett.