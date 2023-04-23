Close menu

Dr Mick Loftus: All-Ireland winner and former GAA president dies

Dr Mick Loftus
Dr Mick Loftus was GAA president from 1985 to 1988

Former GAA president and Mayo All-Ireland winner Dr Mick Loftus has passed away aged 93.

He was part of Mayo's last All-Ireland winning side in 1951.

After his retirement from the sport, Loftus became a referee and served as GAA president from 1985 to 1988.

"On behalf of the wider GAA family I would like to offer his family and wide circles of friends our sympathies on his passing," said current GAA president Larry McCarthy.

"He gave a lifetime to the GAA in a variety of different ways excelling both as a player and referee before embarking on an administrative career that led him to lead the association as president."

As well as winning the All-Ireland in 1951, Crossmolina native Loftus also refereed two finals in 1965 and 1968.

Away from GAA, he also ran a medical practice and was the coroner for north Mayo.

