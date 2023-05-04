As joint-manager with Brian McAlinden, Brian Canavan led Armagh to double Ulster Championship success in 1999 and 2000

Former Armagh joint-manager Brian Canavan says his native county are capable of beating anyone but reckons "slight favourites" Derry will edge this year's Ulster Football Final.

While Derry are looking to defend their title, Armagh are back in the final for the first time since their last provincial triumph in 2008.

Canavan, who alongside Brian McAlinden led the Orchard men to back-to-back Anglo-Celt Cups in 1999 and 2000, feels the holders will have too much for Armagh at Clones on 14 May.

"I just think Derry's a wee bit in front of us. A small bit. I think Derry's going to win it," former BBC Radio Ulster GAA analyst Canavan told The GAA Social podcast.

After a stunning breakthrough year in 2022 in which they followed Ulster success with a run to the All-Ireland semi-finals, Derry have continued their upward trajectory under Gallagher, securing promotion to Division One in impressive fashion and beating Fermanagh and Monaghan to reach a second successive Ulster final.

In contrast, Armagh suffered during the National Football League campaign, which ended with their relegation to Division Two.

And while Kieran McGeeney's side have beaten Antrim, Cavan and Down to end their long wait for another Ulster final appearance, Canavan feels Derry's strong backbone of Slaughtneil players coupled with Armagh's tendency to go into "defensive mode" will spell more success for the Oak Leafers.

"I would put Derry as slight favourites," added Canavan, whose second Ulster triumph as Armagh joint-boss came against Derry in 2000, the last time the two counties met in the provincial showpiece.

"Over the last couple of years, Rory Gallagher has done a superb job. He's got them playing the way he wants them to play.

"The backbone of the Slaughtneil players, who have great experience at the top level, you can see their strength in the team, particularly when things aren't going well. They're the guys who push forward in the team.

"Armagh, to me, look at times like they could beat anybody. At other times they just seem to go into their shell, defensive mode and let other teams on to them.

"They just need to shake that. They've got the players but I think it'll take another while to mould them all together."

McConville 'senses' Armagh win

The GAA Social's co-presenter Oisin McConville agreed with his former manager as he conceded that Derry are the frontrunners based on the performances they have produced so far.

However, the 2002 All-Ireland winner still seemed more upbeat about Armagh's chances of knocking Derry off the provincial summit.

"I do think that Armagh have improved each game," said Wicklow boss McConville, who won seven Ulster titles during a decorated Armagh career.

"They've looked more assured. Let's not go back into the 'we're a bit more defensive' but we definitely looked a lot more solid at the weekend (against Down), especially in the second half.

"I'll not give you the 'Armagh need this more' but I just get a sense that Armagh are going to win this. Part of that is because we need it a bit more but part of it is because 2008 is too long of a gap.

"I've so much respect for what Derry have done and you'll not hear me coming out saying 'Armagh are going to win this game easily' but I just have a sense that Armagh will win this game and that Derry will have a massive say for what goes on in the rest of the season."