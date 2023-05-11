Watch: Armagh take on Derry in Ulster Championship final this Sunday in Clones

2023 Ulster Football Championship Final - Armagh v Derry Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 14 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Foyle & Sounds; live text commentary with in-game clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

In the immediate aftermath of leading Armagh to a seventh Ulster title in 10 years with victory over Fermanagh in the 2008 final replay, manager Peter McDonnell said the latest success had come as "the era of Armagh football success was supposed to be behind us".

As it turned out, it was about to be.

In the early noughties, bitter rivals Armagh and Tyrone ruled Ulster. Between 1999 and 2010, they shared it exclusively (7-5 in Armagh's favour).

In 2002, Armagh followed up provincial success with their first All-Ireland title, and while a reacquaintance with Sam proved elusive, they completed an Ulster hat-trick between 2004 and 2006 and regained the Anglo-Celt Cup in 2008.

But usher in a new era of domination it did not. A few weeks after their celebrations in Clones, Armagh were stunned by Wexford in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. To deepen their pain, they watched as Tyrone stormed through the backdoor system to claim a third All-Ireland success under Mickey Harte.

Fifteen years on and Armagh finally stand on the precipice of collecting more silverware. Convincing victories over Antrim, Cavan and Down mean Kieran McGeeney's side are 70 minutes away from the Orchard County's 15th provincial triumph.

Armagh have had to endure dark times to get back here. Between 2015 and 2018, they failed to win a single Ulster Championship match, while in last year's quarter-final they suffered disappointment against Donegal in Ballybofey following a strong showing in Division One.

Derry provided the blueprint for success last year, seemingly coming from nowhere to conquer Ulster and establishing themselves as realistic contenders for an All-Ireland.

And while Armagh's route has not been nearly as difficult as Derry's last year (Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal), Rory Grugan admits to having taken inspiration from watching the Oak Leafers' success from afar 12 months ago.

"Derry doing it last year, it's more like an inspiration in a way," the experienced Ballymacnab club-man told BBC Sport NI.

"You're going 'well why can't we do it?' You look at Derry, they had a strong Division Two campaign and beat three of the top teams (Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal).

"It's not so much a jealousy thing. More looking at it like 'if they can do it, then why not us?' We were very disappointed with our Ulster campaign last year, against Donegal after a strong league, but we got ourselves gathered.

Paul McGrane (left) was the last Armagh captain to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup in 2008

"But I think we've shown what it still means to the Ulster teams in the provincial championship. Despite the fact that the All-Ireland system comes after this, it still means a lot to us. It's been too long for Armagh."

Before returning to the Ulster summit for the first time in 24 years in thrilling fashion last year, Derry were forced to endure a lot of hurt. Division Four. Dismal crowds. It was bad before it was good.

While Armagh avoided a drop as far as the bottom rung of the National Football League, they too have absorbed immense pain and disappointment on the road back.

Relegation to Division Two earlier this year is the most obvious recent example, but no examination of Armagh's journey in recent times is complete without returning to their despair in the provincial arena.

There have been shock defeats, sub-par performances and last-minute heartaches.

"There have been a lot of near misses for us," added Grugan.

"I've been playing with Armagh since 2011 and there's been so many times when we've left chances behind in semi-finals.

"We made a promise to ourselves that we'd give it our all to get back to the final. Fifteen years without being in an Ulster final for Armagh isn't good enough. There's been too many times where we've let ourselves down."

Derry's prolonged absence from an Ulster final was fuel ahead of last year's showpiece against Donegal, keeping their composure into extra-time before closing out a two-point win.

And will a similarly extended spell away from a big day in Clones do likewise for this Armagh outfit?

"You would expect so given that we haven't been in a final in so long and Derry won it last year, but Derry have made clear they want to win two in a row because you'll be first seed for the All-Ireland series," warned Grugan, speaking after Armagh's semi-final win over Down.

"It's not like they're going to be coming in not really wanting it. We can see the intensity they play with at all times and I don't think it'll be any different in two weeks."

'Armagh people feel a link with the team again'

Oisin McConville feels Armagh's 2022 campaign - which ended with a gut-wrenching shootout defeat by Galway at Croke Park - sparked life into the county

Even if Armagh lose to Derry on Sunday, the Orchard men will be able to look forward to All-Ireland round-robin games against Galway, Tyrone and Westmeath.

A rematch with Galway would certainly whet the appetite. Having started last year with an impressive Division One win over Dublin in Croke Park, Armagh's season ended at the same venue with a heartbreaking All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by the Tribesmen on penalties.

And Oisin McConville, one of the 2002 All-Ireland winning team, feels that Armagh's performances last year were key to drumming up support from within the county.

"Armagh people for a while didn't feel a link with the team at all," McConville said on The GAA Social.

"I think they feel a link with these boys. They've seen a lot of the older lads, who've been there for 10 odd years and have been down in Division Three. They've stuck with it.

"Even last year. Getting beaten on penalties was cruel but they've still dug in so I think there's a relationship that's been built. Geezer [Kieran McGeeney] is obviously an iconic figure and I think [Kieran] Donaghy has helped it as well.

"He's a huge personality and his personality has come to bear in this team, especially last year. That's why people are back watching Armagh.

"Armagh people are now hoping this is us back and an Ulster title would really help that."