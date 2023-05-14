Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh forward Aimee Mackin turns to celebrate after scoring her second goal against Cavan

Aimee Mackin scored 3-7 as Armagh cruised to a 8-14 to 2-7 victory over Cavan in a one-sided Ulster Ladies SFC semi-final at Clones on Sunday.

Mackin chalked up a treble in the first half with his sister Blaithin Mackin also netting along with Kelly Mallon and Niamh Coleman.

Armagh led 6-6 to 2-3 at the break before Aoife McCoy and Mallon added second-half goals in a comfortable win.

The Orchard side will meet Donegal in the decider on 28 May.

Armagh got their opening goal on six minutes when Coleman fisted the ball inside for the unstoppable Aimee Mackin, who dummied as though she was going to fist across goal but slotted the ball into the net.

Mackin then added a point and literally had a hand in Armagh's second goal when she palmed a high ball off for Kelly Mallon, who scored 2-4, to finish into an empty net.

In-form Mackin received possession close to goal from Coleman once more, and five Cavan defenders couldn't stop her from breaking through and making it 3-2 to 0-0.

Niamh Coleman fires home Armagh's fifth goal despite pressure coming from Sophie Slowery and Neasa Byrd

Cavan did have a response however, when Sophie Slowey had a shot saved by Anna Carr and the rebound effort from Aisling Gilsenan hit the post, came off the goalkeeper and went over the line for a goal.

However, three goals in as many minutes for the Orchard County gave Cavan a mountain to climb with Blaithin Mackin palming a high ball into the net, Coleman blasting home a thunderous shot and Aimee Mackin chipping the goalkeeper after her sister had overturned the kick-out on 20 minutes.

In the dying stages of the half, Armagh added points through braces for Aimee Mackin and Mallon, with Aisling Sheridan driving home a goal for Cavan before points from Lauren McVeety (two) and Gilsenan for the Breffni team.

Armagh held a big half-time lead and they continued their dominance after the restart with Catherine Marley pointing, Mallon raising two further white flags from frees, and Aoife McCoy palming into an empty net after an assist from Blaithin Mackin.

Cavan settled into the half with points from Ally Cahill and Gilsenan, but Armagh kept the scoreboard ticking over through Catherine Marley and Aimee Mackin.

McVeety added for Cavan from a free before Armagh notched their eighth goal when Mallon palmed home a cross from Aimee Mackin.

Two Aimee Mackin frees and a Blathnaid Hendron point, with a Cavan response from Gilsenan, closed the scoring. Armagh will face Donegal in the decider for a for the third year in a row, with the game at Clones.

Armagh scorers: A Mackin 3-7 (3f), K Mallon 2-4 (3f), N Coleman 1-0, B Mackin 1-0, A McCoy 1-0, C Marley 0-2, B Hendron 0-1.

Cavan scorers: A Gilsenan 1-3 (3f), A Sheridan 1-0, L McVeety 0-3 (2f), A Cahill 0-1.

Armagh: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Marley; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon, A McCoy.

Subs: N Reel for Coleman (37), C O'Hagan for Lavery (37), A McConville for C Marley (47), L Kenny for Druse (47), B Hendron for Mallon (53).

Cavan: Roisin O'Reilly; G Faulkner, S Lynch, C Charters; Z Fay, N Byrd, Rebecca O'Reilly; C Finnegan, A Denneher; S Slowey, L McVeety, A Gilsensan; A Cahill, A Sheridan, E Halton.

Subs: G Sheridan for Halton (44), A Walls for Slowey (44), N Keenaghan for Rebecca O'Reilly (53), M Cusack for McVeetey (53), C Madden for Finnegan (57).

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal)