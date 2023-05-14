Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Shane McGuigan scored 0-7 for Derry and converted his penalty in the shootout

Derry secured back-to-back Ulster Senior Football titles for the first time since 1976 by beating Armagh 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a riveting decider at Clones ended 1-15 to 0-18 after extra-time.

Ciaran McFaul scored the winning penalty at the end of a dramatic shootout in which Derry keeper Odhran Lynch saved three Armagh efforts.

Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass also scored penalties for Derry with Armagh's Rian O'Neill, Aidan Nugent and Ethan Rafferty all denied by Lynch.

It was the first time an Ulster Championship final was decided by penalties but it was a familiar feeling of heartache for Armagh having also lost last year's All-Ireland quarter-final in a shootout to Galway.

Hunting a first Ulster title since 2008, the Orchard men led by two points in the second half of extra-time only for Derry to fight back and edge ahead.

With the holders leading by a point in the dying seconds, Rian O'Neill landed a free to keep Armagh's hopes alive, but they fell short in heartbreaking fashion as McFaul's successful kick sparked jubilant scenes among the Derry fans at St Tiernach's Park.

The build-up to Sunday's final was dominated by serious allegations of domestic violence made against Derry manager Rory Gallagher by his wife Nicola Gallagher.

On Friday, Gallagher said in a statement that he was stepping back from his role with immediate effect. On Thursday, he said the allegations against him have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

The Public Prosecution Service has said that it had received two investigation files from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Having considered the evidence in the files the PPS determined that there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.

Ciaran Meenagh stepped in to take on the role of Derry manager for Sunday's final.

Under Meenagh, Derry secured another provincial title and will take their place in the All-Ireland round-robin stages alongside Monaghan, Donegal and Clare. Armagh will face Galway, Tyrone and Westmeath in their group.

Derry break Armagh hearts

It was a thrilling final in which Derry managed to keep their noses in front until O'Neill tapped over an easy free to level the score in injury-time after Rogers was shown a black card for a foul on Jarly Og Burns and force extra-time for the second year running in the Ulster final.

Derry settled into the game quicker, dominating early possession before Shane McGuigan kicked their opening score. While O'Neill responded with a free for Armagh, Rogers scored the game's only goal when he jumped to meet Paul Cassidy's high ball, punching it past stranded Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty and Aaron McKay on the line.

Armagh relied on placed balls for their early scores with Jarly Og Burns and Greg McCabe scoring marks before Rogers split the posts with a superb effort to put Derry 1-2 to 0-3 ahead.

Rogers - deployed in his now-familiar midfield role after starring at full-back last year - scored another fine effort from play, ending the first half with 1-2 from play.

Armagh ace O'Neill also showcased his finishing talents with two brilliant kicks from distance that rode the wind and curled inside the post, the second of which left Armagh a single point behind the holders.

The second half was a tit-for-tat affair with the sides exchanging scores, with McGuigan's long-range effort to put Derry 1-8 to 0-10 ahead the standout in a period of high-quality scores.

McGuigan's fourth score of the afternoon put Derry 1-10 to 0-11 ahead but two late scores from Rian O'Neill - a '45 and the free after Rogers' black card forced extra-time.

Rory Grugan could have won it for Armagh in the dying seconds but his mark dropped short.

Despite Grugan's failed attempt, Armagh appeared rejuvenated at the start of extra-time with substitute Ross McQuillan's score putting them ahead for the first time.

After McGuigan's free restored parity, Jarly Og Burns and Stefan Campbell - who impressed after coming off the bench - put Armagh two clear.

Orchard keeper Rafferty's drilled effort restored the two-point cushion after another McGuigan but Derry refused to give in, with Niall Toner and McGuigan converting frees to level before Lachlan Murray edged the holders ahead in injury time at the end of extra-time.

There was still drama left, however, as Rian O'Neill held his nerve to land a last-gasp free and earn Armagh the chance in the shootout.

O'Neill was thwarted by Lynch in the shootout, the Derry keeper producing three excellent saves before McFaul - who missed Derry's triumphant campaign last year - sent his kick high into Ethan Rafferty's net to spark an ecstatic pitch invasion from the Oak Leaf fans at the end of a remarkable final.