Watch: Derry win historic Ulster final on penalties

Ciaran Meenagh praised his Derry players after the penalty shootout victory over Armagh in a "rollercoaster" Ulster SFC final.

Meenagh took charge of the team for the first time at Clones after Rory Gallagher stepped back from the role on Friday.

"What character we showed - the players can never be faulted," he said.

"It's been a challenging week. It's a cruel way to lose and our hearts go out to Armagh."

The build-up to Sunday's final was dominated by serious allegations of domestic violence made against Derry manager Rory Gallagher by his wife Nicola Gallagher.

On Thursday, he said the allegations against him have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities. On Friday, Gallagher said in a statement that he was stepping back from his role with immediate effect.

Derry emerged victors in the decider for a second year in a row after a thrilling contest with the Orchard County.

It ended 0-18 to 1-15 after extra time and the Oak Leafers prevailed 3-1 in the shootout with Ciaran McFaul scoring the winning penalty.

Rollercoaster ride

Meenagh added: "What a rollercoaster. To feel like we didn't do ourselves justice in the first half, then to be ahead the whole of the second half only for them to peg us back, for us to be down to 14 men and for them to have all the momentum after coming back.

"They created history today for the first time in 50 years, they've won back-to-back Ulster titles in the most dramatic fashion. I don't know what to say, I'm lost for words.

"Momentum swung both ways. It looked like we'd win it in normal time and then it looked at the end of extra-time like they were going to win. We went ahead again but they pegged us back with a free deep in extra time.

"The character we showed, we had the experience of penalties from the McKenna Cup semi-finals, we more or less had the same penalty takers.

'It's a bit surreal' - Derry celebrate Ulster triumph

"It means everything. With the whole lead into the game and all the rest, I suppose the manner in which we turned it around and won it. And what it means for us going forward, provincial titles maybe don't mean a lot in some places but they mean a lot here in Ulster.

"It's been a challenging week for everybody but the main focus is on football. We didn't want any fuss or drama, we just had to deal with it and get on with business. I think we proved that."

Man-of-the-match forward Brendan Rogers, who scored Derry's goal and was black carded at the end of normal time, said winning the final on spot-kick was a 'bit surreal'.

He added: "We're glad to get it, the celebrations are unbelievable. It's a special moment for Derry, back-to-back for the second time in our history.

Watch: All the penalties as Derry win Ulster final

"It wouldn't be my preference on how to win a game of Gaelic football. It's very difficult circumstances, a bit surreal.

"The first final on a penalty shootout. I do feel for that Armagh team, I've a lot of respect for them. I went to university with a good few of them. It's difficult to lose like that and that's the toughness of championship football."

"To be a Derry player this week was about the unity and team. That's what we focused on, we focused on ourselves. We focused on football and that's what we tried to do in the final.

Orchard agony in Clones

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Armagh and manager Kieran McGeeney admitted it was "gutting".

"It's one of those games. It goes to penalties and it's in the lap of the Gods," he said.

"It's gutting. I thought we played really well and controlled the game in large parts but we gave that goal away and that seemed to be the difference. We got ourselves back into it but then there were a couple of soft frees, such is life.

Derry keeper Odhran Lynch saves Rian O'Neill's penalty in the shootout

"We did really well, had some really good play because when you play Derry you have to be really patient, they have a really good defensive system.

"They can score highly against you if you think you are going to play nice football against them. It comes down to the wire, it is one of those things - it is hard to take but that is sport. Fair play to them.

McGeeney acknowledges that there could be mental scars from Sunday's decider but is hoping for a positive response.

"It's hard to know. I suppose in real life you say it shouldn't but emotions are attached to these things and it is hard to bounce back.

"It is difficult that way but it is our job to get them to bounce back. I think it was a fantastic game for the neutral, it is credit to both teams and we just have to wish Derry all the best. It is hard but that is sport. I've a lot of friends in Derry, you get stuck in but you shake hands afterwards."