Tyrone are looking to bounce back from their Ulster quarter-final loss to Monaghan

All-Ireland SFC Group Two: Galway v Tyrone Venue: Pearse Stadium, Galway Date: Saturday, 20 May Throw-in: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary, report, highlights and reaction on BBC Sport website & app

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan has said his players are "rebooted" and ready for their All-Ireland opener against "the form team in Ireland".

The Red Hands travel to Pearse Stadium on Saturday to play Munster champions Galway in the opening Group Two encounter as the bid for Sam Maguire takes on a new round-robin format.

Tyrone go into Saturday's encounter having suffered a last-gasp 2-17 to 1-18 defeat against Monaghan in a thrilling Ulster Championship quarter-final last month.

"Derry have won Ulster but we're all rebooted and ready to go again," declared Logan, who manages the side team alongside Brian Dooher.

He added: "It's a massive game on Saturday. Galway are coming off the back of a provincial win and are on top form, they're probably the form team in Ireland.

"It's a competitive sport at this level and our players and the Galway players will be going at it hammer and tongs.

"We're both ambitious with eyes on big prizes so it's not going to be straight forward, but we'll see how we go."

'It took us a while to get over O'Toole goal'

Watch: Last-gasp O'Toole goal sends Monaghan into last four

Having ended the National League Division One campaign strongly with three wins, Tyrone faced the agony of being ahead in injury time of their Ulster quarter-final against Monaghan, before losing.

Two Darren McCurry points put the Red Hands one up deep into injury-time before Ryan O'Toole's last-gasp goal won it for the Farneymen.

"It took us a while to get over Ryan O'Toole's goal," Logan admitted.

"There was a bit of getting over the back of that defeat, but we've been doing what football teams do - working away hard, training night on night.

"We'll know in due course how this new format [of the All-Ireland] is shaping up, whether it's wise to be away working on your own or playing last week in Clones [like Derry and Armagh]. Who knows where it'll all go to.

"Even then, there can be so many shifts in momentum and so many things can happen in football matches. It's very hard to read but you'll not find many managers or players who don't want to win every match."

'Let's get at it on Saturday'

Logan and Dooher led Tyrone to All-Ireland success in 2021

While the nature of the loss to Monaghan was difficult to take, Logan agreed that the match saw Tyrone play their best football of the year.

"It seemed to be that way, certainly in the first half. We climbed the mountain again in the second half to get in front at the critical time, we thought we'd hit the tape at the right time.

"There are some positives but losing is never something you're too comfortable with so we'll hopefully right a few wrongs in the next few games.

"Tyrone have traditionally done well in the backdoor system but this is a different route. Tyrone have traditionally come along that route and done reasonably well but with the split in the Tailteann Cup and the 16 in the Sam Maguire, there's quality opposition everywhere you look.

"There isn't a lot of forgiveness or rehabilitation but we'll see how this first phase shapes up and hopefully we'll be out the back end of it in the right position."

Having already lost to three Connacht teams this year, Logan and his players will be determined not to make the long journey home on Saturday without a win.

"We've had a few bus journeys up that road. It shows you the strength of Connacht football. Connacht would maybe provide three teams who will be looking to go the full distance and we're starting with one of the main contenders.

"There could have been easier openers but you'll have to play the big teams in big pressure situations at some point. Let's get at it on Saturday."