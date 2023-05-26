Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ulster Ladies Senior Football - Armagh v Donegal Venue: Owenbeg, Dungiven Date: Sunday, 28 May Throw-in: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; match report on the BBC Sport website

Armagh will be favourites to secure a fourth successive Ulster Ladies Senior Football title when they face Donegal in Sunday's decider at Owenbeg.

It's a repeat of the last two finals with Armagh having edged victory in extra time in 2022 thanks to a Kelly Mallon goal.

Donegal's form has dipped in 2023 with a 1-15 to 2-4 Ulster round-robin defeat by Armagh following league relegation.

As ever, Aimee Mackin's scores could prove the difference between the sides with her sister Blaithin also an influential member of the Orchard County side.

Armagh make one change from the comprehensive round-robin hammering of Cavan with Louise Kenny coming in for Catherine Marley in defence.

The Donegal side shows two changes from the defeat by Armagh last time with Shelly Twohig and Ciara McGarvey drafted in for Karen Guthrie and Laoise Ryan.

Donegal last clinched the Ulster title in 2019 when they put 5-19 past Armagh but the Orchard women have dominated the northern province since then.

Antrim's clash with Tyrone (13:30 BST) in the Ulster Ladies Intermediate final will be the curtain-raiser at Owenbeg.

The Saffrons captured the All-Ireland Junior title last year and have continued upon their winning ways in 2023, with National League Division Four glory followed by their progression to the Ulster decider.

Tyrone edged a narrow 2-15 to 4-7 win when the side met in the round-robin phase and another tight encounter is expected on Sunday.

This will be the first ever Antrim v Tyrone Ulster Intermediate final with victories for both over Monaghan ensuring the progression.

Armagh: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon (capt), A McCoy.

Donegal: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asoko, Nicole McLaughlin; A Boyle Carr, S McGroddy, T Hegarty; S Twohig, Niamh McLaughlin (capt); R Rodgers, K Long, K Dowds; E Gallagher, K Herron, C McGarvey.

Antrim: A McCann; D Coleman, A Keenan, E Ferran; O Corr, C Brown, S O'Neill; A Mulholland, Á Tubridy; T Mellon, C Carey (capt), L Dahunsi; B Devlin, O Prenter, M O'Neill.

Tyrone: S McVey; M Corrigan, C Magee, E Quinn; J Lyons, C Campbell, E Hegarty; E.J. Gervin, A McHugh (capt); A Horisk, G Rafferty, S Byrne; M Canavan, N Hughes, A McGahan.