Antrim trailed 1-12 to 2-7 at half-time in Mullingar

Antrim hurlers retained their place in the Leinster Championship for 2024 as they held their nerve to beat relegated Westmeath 4-24 to 1-19 in Mullingar.

Goals from Conal Cunning and Conor Johnston helped Antrim move seven up but Eoghan McCabe's goal sparked the hosts to lead 1-12 to 2-7 by the break.

However Antrim bossed the third quarter to move 2-18 to 1-15 ahead.

Late goals from Eoin O'Neill and the superb James McNaughton closed out the game as Conal Cunning finished on 1-10.

The Saffrons went into the game knowing that defeat would ensure an unwanted return to the second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup.

But while they endured a wobble in the 10 minutes before half-time as McCabe's goal contributed to Westmeath hitting an unanswered 1-4, with Antrim also having goalkeeper Ryan Elliott black carded, the Saffrons regrouped to produce an outstanding second-half performance.

Wexford survive after win over Kilkenny

Westmeath's defeat means they suffer the drop as Wexford - who had been shocked by the Lake County's incredible comeback last weekend - stayed in the top-tier by edging out Kilkenny 4-23 to 5-18 at Wexford Park.

A Kilkenny win would have meant an ignominious relegation to the McDonagh Cup for Wexford but the Model County's victory means they survive as Westmeath go down.

Kilkenny's place in the Leinster Final had already been assured and they will face Galway in the provincial decider on 11 June after the Tribesmen fought back from 10 points down at half-time to draw 1-25 to 2-22 against Dublin, who would have faced the Cats if they had held on to win at Croke Park.

Injury doubts Eoghan Campbell and Neil McManus did start for the Saffrons, who hit two goals in the opening 13 minutes even though they were playing against the breeze.

A superb line ball over the bar from Jack Galvin put Westmeath 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes but Antrim had the ball in the net at the opposite end within 30 seconds as McNaughton's catch and run set up Cunning to blast past Noel Conaty.

A rare mistake by Westmeath defender Tommy Doyle was punished by Johnston's goal six minutes later and four further unanswered Antrim points followed as they led 2-6 to 0-5 after 23 minutes.

Westmeath outscored Antrim 1-7 to 0-1 in the closing 12 minutes of the first half

However, Westmeath outscored Antrim 1-7 to 0-1 during the remainder of the opening period, which included McCabe's goal following a Campbell mistake.

The Antrim centre half-back was dispossessed by McCabe, who fired past Ryan Elliott, despite the keeper's foul on him which resulted in the Dunloy man receiving his black card.

Antrim's mood at that stage wasn't helped by a couple of contentious decisions by Tipperary referee Kevin Jordan which gifted two successful frees to Ciaran Doyle during the home side's purple patch.

But Antrim's response was immediately after the resumption as points from Keelan Molloy and McManus restored parity within 30 seconds, before McNaughton edged them ahead two minutes later.

Superb scores from McNaughton and McManus extended the Saffrons' lead to 2-14 to 1-14 after 44 minutes and while Doyle replied for Westmeath, four further straight Antrim points saw them six clear by 54th minute.

Westmeath had introduced Niall Mitchell, the hero of last weekend's remarkable comeback win over Wexford, but he was brilliantly policed by Gerard Walsh, who prevented the giant forward for getting clean possession, after earlier having a 10-minute stint between the posts for the Saffrons during Elliott's absence.

Antrim refused to let up in the closing stages and O'Neill's 67th-minute goal closed the door on Westmeath before McNaughton notched his major after a botched Conaty puckout.