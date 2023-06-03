Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Nicky Potterton's goal increased Meath's lead to 13 just after half-time but Derry cut the margin to the minimum before the Royals edged the 1-23 to 1-21 verdict at Croke Park.

Jack Regan's 10 points helped Meath lead 0-17 to 0-7 at half-time.

A Nicky Potterton goal increased Meath's lead to 13 but Cormac O'Doherty netted a 25-metre free to cut Meath's lead to 1-20 to 1-12 at Croke Park.

Despite Sean Cassidy's red card, Derry continued to reel in Meath before time ran out for the devastated Oak Leafers.

The third-tier hurling championship decider turned into something of a scoring duel between the respective free-takers with Slaughtneil man O'Doherty finishing on 1-14 and Regan notching 0-14.

The two-time champions hit the opening seven points and despite O'Doherty five first-half scores, Meath led 0-17 to 0-7 at half-time.

Potterton's goal extended the Meath advantage to 13 as he strode unchallenged through the centre of Derry's defence before slotting past Oisin O'Doherty.

Wicklow defeated Donegal 1-20 to 3-12 in the Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park

At that stage Meath looked in total control but O'Doherty's goal on 53 minutes, as his free beat the five men on the Meath goal-line, suddenly gave Derry belief.

Johnny McGarvey's side went on to dominate the remaining 22 minutes of action despite wing-back Cassidy's 62nd-minute dismissal.

A point from Padraig Nelis and three more O'Doherty frees helped cut Meath's lead to 1-21 to 1-17 by the 61st minute, before Cassidy's foul which led to his sending-off, enabled Regan to slot a steadying score for Meath.

However by now, Derry were totally dominant in open play and four more unanswered points - including scores from John Mullan and Corey O'Reilly - incredibly left the minimum between the sides with three minutes of added time remaining.

Derry did get the sliotar into the Meath square in the closing stages but Tipperary referee Kevin Jordan awarded the Royals a relieving free and they then earned another placed ball which Regan pointed for the concluding score as the Oak Leafers' pain at missing out on a first Christy Ring title for the county was there for all to see.

Niall Garland's two goals helped Monaghan edge out Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup final at Croke Park

The Oak Leafers' neighbours Donegal were beaten 1-20 to 3-12 by Wicklow in the Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park but Monaghan landed the fifth-tier Lory Meagher Cup by edging Lancashire 3-22 to 3-20 at headquarters.

Donegal looked in control early on against Wicklow as goals from Ryan Hilferty and Liam McKinney helped them lead 2-8 to 0-10 at half-time.

However, Andy O'Brien's major and free-taker Christy Moorehouse's nine points helped the Garden County move into a five-point lead late in the contest.

A Luke White Donegal goal cut Wicklow's lead to two but they held on to secure a first Nickey Rackard Cup.

Niall Garland's two second-half goals proved crucial to Monaghan's victory in Saturday's opening game at Croke Park.

Monaghan led 0-6 to 0-2 early on only for Robin Spencer and Darragh Carroll to fire in Lancashire goals but a Thomas Hughes major edged the Farney men into a 1-12 to 2-8 interval lead.

Carroll's second goal put helped Lancashire lead once more but Garland's two strikes saw Monaghan regain the advantage and late points from Stephen Lambe, Niall Arthur and Hughes helped them stay ahead in the high-scoring contest.