Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Galway beat Armagh in a penalty shootout in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final

Galway and Armagh's upcoming All-Ireland round-robin game will take place at Carrick-on-Shannon as planned after the GAA denied the counties' request for a switch to Croke Park.

On Tuesday, the GAA fixed the game for Leitrim on Sunday, 18 June.

However, Armagh and Galway asked for a switch to Croke over concerns about limited capacity at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Last year, Galway beat Armagh in a memorable All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park.

On Thursday, Armagh GAA confirmed on Twitter their request was denied and that tickets for the game would be sold online with no club allocation available.

"We understand that many of our loyal supporters will be disappointed by this as our request for a change of venue to Croke Park was denied," said Armagh.

Galway top Group Two in the All-Ireland round-robin stage going into the last round of matches with the Orchard side two points back in second.

The final group games must be played at a neutral venue after each side had one home and one away fixture.