Competition favourites Cavan will face Down in the tie of the round in the quarter-finals

Cavan will host Down in an all-Ulster Tailteann Cup quarter-final next weekend with Antrim at home to Carlow.

The Breffni County, who were beaten finalists last year, are favourites to win this season's competition while Down are also among the fancied teams.

Down beat Longford 1-20 to 1-12 in Saturday's preliminary quarter-final while Cavan secured direct passage to the last eight by winning their group.

Antrim were also group winners and will be favourites to overcome Carlow.

The Leinster county secured their last-eight berth by beating New York 0-15 to 0-10 at Dr Cullen Park on Saturday while the Saffrons topped Group Four by overcoming Leitrim (3-18 to 2-12), Wexford (2-15 to 0-14) and Fermanagh (3-13 to 1-12).

Next weekend's other quarter-finals in the second-tier football championship will see Meath at home to Wexford and Limerick taking on Fermanagh's conquerors Laois.

The throw-in times for next weekend's four quarter-finals will be announced by the GAA on Monday afternoon.

The last championship meeting between Cavan and Down came in the Ulster semi-final in November 2020 when the Breffni County fought back from 1-9 to 0-4 down at half-time to clinch a dramatic 1-14 to 1-13 victory.

A week later, Mickey Graham's side stunned huge favourites Donegal to clinch the provincial title.