Oisin McConville says Armagh's All-Ireland SFC game with Galway being played in Carrick-on-Shannon will boost the Orchard County's chances on Sunday.

The Armagh great told BBC Sport NI's The GAA Social Extra podcast that playing the game at Croke Park would have increased Galway's favouritism.

Last week, the GAA turned down a joint-request from Armagh and Galway to move the game to Croke Park.

"It just makes things a lot trickier for Galway," said McConville.

"You are probably thinking 'does a venue make that much difference?' but I think in this case it really does."

Armagh go into Sunday's final series of round-robin games in third spot in Group Two and on course to at least earn a preliminary quarter-finals spot.

However, if Kieran McGeeney's side were to lose in Carrick-on-Shannon against the table toppers and Westmeath shock Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni, it could see the Orchard men exiting the All-Ireland Championship on scoring difference.

"Put that game in Croke Park and the way Armagh are playing, the way Galway are playing and the way the season is going, I would definitely go Galway," added the Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner.

'A packed Carrick-on-Shannon plays even tighter'

"Carrick-on-Shannon is going to be packed. I just think it's a fairly unique venue for that game. It changes things.

"In the last 20 minutes of games in Croke Park, most games become very loose whereas I think you can still be very compact for 75 or 80 minutes in a ground like Carrick-on-Shannon.

"Carrick-on-Shannon is tight and when it's packed, it plays even tighter. Space will be at a premium and decision making up front is going to be key.

"Armagh can't take a chance this weekend because if they lose against Galway and Westmeath do turn over Tyrone it comes down to scoring difference and you don't want to be in that situation although I do think Tyrone will beat Westmeath."

The championship meeting between Galway and Armagh last summer saw the sides fight out an epic All-Ireland quarter-final which included a mass brawl at full-time in normal time before the Tribesmen clinched victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

With Clare the only one of the 16 teams in this weekend's Super 16s action who are definitely out of contention for a place in the knockout stages, an exciting weekend of football is in store with permutations aplenty to mull over.

McConville expects Ulster champions Derry and Monaghan to clinch respective Group Four victories over Clare and Donegal on Saturday, which would mean top spot and direct qualification for the quarter-finals going to whichever side wins by the bigger margin, with both having a points difference of +5 at the moment.

Wicklow manager McConville also believes Mickey Harte's Louth will "make it horrible" for Kerry in Portlaoise on Sunday, but still expects the Kingdom to earn the victory which would guarantee them at least both a preliminary quarter-final berth.

A shock Louth win could see the reigning Sam Maguire Cup champions exiting from the competition, although that would also depend on the result on Sunday's other Group One game between leaders Mayo and Cork.

"Harte will revel in this. Him and Jack O'Connor again. It's like old school from 15 years ago," added McConville.

The GAA Social Extra also looked back on the weekend's Tailteann Cup action plus the thrilling provincial hurling finals in Munster and Leinster.