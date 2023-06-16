Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh could lead his side to an All-Ireland Football quarter-final

Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh says his side have "plenty of motivation" to beat Clare in their final All-Ireland Group Four group game on Saturday.

A victory for the Oak Leafers should see them secure automatic progression to the quarter-finals as they chase a first All-Ireland title since 1993.

"To get the job done and have a week off [before a quarter-final] is a huge motivation," said Meenagh.

"The route we have had means we are pretty well road tested by this stage."

A win would see back-to-back Ulster champions Derry avoid the preliminary quarter-final stage of matches which are scheduled for the weekend of 24-25 June, while Clare are already out of the All-Ireland series.

Clare have become regular opponents for the Ulster champions in recent seasons, including a win for Derry in last year's All-Ireland last eight stage and another sizeable victory in Division Two of the National Football League this term.

"There's a familiarity there and that probably helps us, but it also helps them in that they'll know us inside out," explained Meenagh, whose side beat Donegal last time out.

"Colm Collins [Clare manager] is in his last year after nine years at the helm so I'd be expecting they'll give everything for him.

"Our players are comfortable in their own skin and there's a good chemistry between them."

Derry will be playing their 18th game of the season at Pearse Park in Longford on Saturday, including the McKenna Cup, Division Two, Ulster Championship and All-Ireland series.

"It's a fairly intense number of games, the route we have had means we have played a lot of games," added Meenagh.

"We think the number of games is healthy and the players prefer it, they're not doing the same volume of training.

"All in all, I think it is the right system."