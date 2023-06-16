Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ruairi Canavan made substitute appearances for Tyrone in the Ulster SFC defeat by Monaghan and the contest with Armagh two weeks ago

Ruairi Canavan is set to make his first championship start for Tyrone after being named in the team for Sunday's crucial game against Westmeath.

Canavan's inclusion in place of Niall Sludden is the only change from the side which started against Armagh.

Patrick McBrearty is in line to make his first Donegal start since early February after being named in the team for the game against Monaghan.

Hugh McFadden switches to midfield as injured Jason McGee is ruled out.

Skipper McBrearty came on late in Donegal's defeat by Derry two weeks ago which was his first appearance for the county since the round two Division One National League game against Tyrone.

A further Donegal change sees Stephen McMenamin drafted into the defence with Odhran Doherty dropping down to the replacements.

Monaghan have named an unchanged team from the win over Clare two weeks ago as Conor McManus is again left out of the starting line-up.

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND THREE FIXTURES Group Four - Saturday 17 June Derry v Clare Longford, 18:00 BST Group Three - Sunday 18 June Dublin v Sligo Kingspan Breffni, 13:45 Roscommon v Kildare Tullamore, 13:45 Group One - Sunday 18 June Kerry v Louth Portaoise, 14:00 Cork v Mayo Limerick, 14:00 Group Two - Sunday 18 June Galway v Armagh Carrick-on-Shannon, 16:00 Tyrone v Westmeath Kingspan Breffni, 16:00

Armagh make two changes from the defeat by Tyrone for their game with Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon as Ciaran Higgins and Paddy Burns take over from Jarlath Og Burns and the suspended Rian O'Neill.

Burns and Higgins are named in the full-back line with with Conor O'Neill selected at left half-back and Ciaran Mackin partnering Ben Crealey at midfield.

Damien Comer returns to the Galway starting line-up after coming on as a substitute in the win over Westmeath.

With half-back Dylan McHugh returning from injury, Cillian McDaid switches to midfield as Cathal Sweeney and the injured Rob Finnerty miss out.

Derry make one change from the win over Donegal for their contest against Clare as Niall Loughlin replaces Benny Heron at left full-forward.

Stephen Cluxton remains between the posts for Dublin's game against Sligo as Jack McCaffrey returns to the squad for the first time since being injured in the Leinster Final as he is named in the substitutes.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M Mc Kernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O'Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, R Canavan; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Ban Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D Ó'Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson; P McBrearty, O Gallen, C O'Donnell.

Monaghan: R Beggan; R O'Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O'Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Gallagher, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; J McCarron, G Mohan, S Carey.

Armagh: E Rafferty; P Burns, C Higgins, A Forker; G McCabe, A McKay, C O'Neill; Ciaran Mackin, B Crealey; J Duffy, R Grugan, C Cumiskey; C Turbitt, A Murnin, S Campbell.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, C Hernon; P Conroy, C McDaid; M Tierney, J Heaney, P Cooke; I Burke, D Comer, S Walsh.

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; J Small, S McMahon, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; P Small, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel.