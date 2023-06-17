Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Caitrin Dobbin scored a first-half goal for Antrim against Offaly

Antrim beat Offaly to make it two wins from two All-Ireland Camogie group games while Down were easily beaten by Cork.

The Saffrons led 2-10 to 1-7 at Portglenone before going on to secure a 3-16 to 1-12 Group One victory on Saturday afternoon.

Down lost their Group Three opener and there was a further blow to their Group Three hopes at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork were favourites and they duly delivered with a 3-19 to 1-10 win.

Down moved 1-3 to 0-3 in front on 18 minutes after Olivia Boyle found the Cork net from a free.

Cork responded with a goal four minutes later as Katrina Mackey fired home from close range.

The hosts finished the first half strongly with further goals from Amy O'Connor and Mackey helping them to a 3-6 to 1-5 lead at the break.

There were no further goals in the second half as Cork eased clear for a comfortable victory while Down's Niamh Mallon finished with a 10-point haul.

Antrim saw off the challenge of Offaly with Aine Magill, Caitrin Dobbin and Roisin McCormick netting for the Ulster hosts.

It follows their opening group victory a fortnight ago when they defeated Limerick by four points in Dunloy.