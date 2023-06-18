Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sean Kelly's goal helped Galway lead 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time in Carrick-on-Shannon but Armagh fought back to clinch a dramatic victory

Armagh secured direct passage to the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals after a dramatic win over Galway as Tyrone survived by drawing with Westmeath.

On a tense afternoon, Rory Grugan's injury-time point earned Armagh a 0-16 to 1-12 win in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tyrone were inches away from exiting as Westmeath talisman John Heslin missed a last-gasp free at Breffni Park.

That meant that the Red Hands hung on for a 0-18 to 0-18 draw when a defeat would have ended their summer.

Tyrone were left grateful to Darragh Canavan who kicked 10 points but it was another largely unconvincing display by the 2021 All-Ireland winners, who narrowly avoided a second successive early championship exit.

On a breathless afternoon of action as the rain clouds closed in across the country, one scarcely knew where to look with the permutations changing seemingly by the minute.

And the excitement wasn't confined to the Leitrim and Cavan venues with Mayo slipping from first to third place in Group One after they were stunned 1-14 to 1-11 by a rejuvenated Cork in Limerick which allowed Kerry to top the table after their 5-24 to 0-11 demolition of Mickey Harte's Louth at Portlaoise.

At Carrick-on-Shannon, Galway seemed to have a measure of control at half-time as they led 1-5 to 0-6 following a Sean Kelly goal.

However, Armagh held the advantage for the fifth time in the contest as the impressive Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt and Stefan Campbell scored after the restart and while Galway led with two minutes of normal time remaining, defender Aidan Forker's second point of the match got them on terms before Grugan hit the winner after referee Joe McQuillan awarded the softest of frees for a challenge by Peter Cooke on Murnin.

A reckless challenge by the previously superb Aaron McKay then gave Shane Walsh the chance to fire a last-kick equalising free from distance but the All-Star's kick was well off target in the windy conditions.