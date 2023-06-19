Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone comfortably defeated Donegal back in February but the Tir Conaill men have regrouped in recent weeks following all the upheaval in the squad during the Spring

Donegal will face Tyrone in the All-Ireland Football Championship preliminary quarter-finals next weekend with Monaghan taking on Kildare, Galway v Mayo and Roscommon v Cork.

Aidan O'Rourke's improving Donegal side will have home advantage in their tie.

Kildare were drawn first for the Monaghan tie but another venue must be found with Newbridge unavailable.

In the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, Antrim will play Meath with Down up against Laois.

The Tailteann ties will both take place at Croke Park next Sunday, with the Antrim v Meath game particularly intriguing given that Saffron County boss Andy McEntee managed the Royals for six seasons up to last summer.

However, the main headlines from Monday morning's championship draws will be the preliminary quarter-finals with the match details for next weekend's games to be confirmed later on Monday.

ALL-IRELAND SFC PRELIMINARY QUARTER-FINALS Kildare v Monaghan Roscommon v Cork Donegal v Tyrone Galway v Mayo

As many predicted following their respective defeats against Armagh and Cork on Sunday, Galway have been drawn against their big Connacht rivals Mayo, with Padraic Joyce's side having home advantage.

The Tribesmen were edged out 0-16 to 1-12 by Armagh in Carrick-on-Shannon which secured the Orchard County direct passage through to the quarter-finals on the weekend of 1-2 July.

Mayo, meanwhile, went into Sunday's game leading their group but a second-half collapse against Cork saw them lose a six-point lead as they slipped to third in the table following the defeat.

For their part, Tyrone will be relieved to be still involved as they would have suffered a second successive early championship exit had Westmeath's John Heslin landed a late free at Breffni Park.

However, he missed the difficult chance which enabled the Red Hands to hold on for a 0-18 to 0-18 draw as they squeezed into Monday morning's draw.