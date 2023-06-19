Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Players from inter-county women's football and camogie squads from throughout Ireland attended the announcement of the 'play under protest' policy

Women's inter-county camogie and football panels say they will play the rest of the 2023 championships "under protest" because of continuing concerns over how they are being treated.

A statement released on behalf of the county squads by the Gaelic Players Association said that the national governing bodies "do not want to hear our real concerns".

The grievances include the failure to agree to the adoption of a female players' charter for 2024 which was a request made earlier this year.

The women's players' statement drew parallels with high profile disputes the Republic of Ireland women's footballers and Irish women's rugby players have had with their governing bodies in recent years.

"We find ourselves in a situation we never wished to be in, echoing the experiences of our soccer and rugby counterparts," the statement added.

Neasa Byrd (left) was among the Cavan players involved in a dispute with their county's board earlier this year which led to the team pulling out of a National League game

The GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association last year did agree to begin a process of integration but the women's players believe that a female charter must be adopted in advance of the completion of the integration process.

"We are no longer willing to wait. It has been over 18 months since integration was declared a priority and voted in by the membership of the three associations.

"While the national governing bodies claim to be listening, it is evident that they are not truly hearing us.

"Urgent issues affecting player welfare have been brought to their attention, yet they refuse to even engage collectively to discuss solutions.

"Our representative body, the Gaelic Players Association, released the State of Play Report two months ago, which shed light on significant issues within our training and playing environments," said the statement.

"The main request has been well-documented; we asked the LGFA, the Camogie Association, and the GAA to engage in discussions with the GPA to develop a charter designed for female players to be implemented in the 2024 season. This charter would establish minimum standards for our collective welfare.

"Upon the report's publication, the GPA privately contacted the three national governing bodies, seeking collaboration to achieve an agreed-upon charter. Our aim was to work together towards a positive outcome that would make us all proud.

'Do not expect business as usual'

"Despite initial positive indications, the GAA has since declined our proposal. The Camogie Association, however, did request a presentation to be made to their Ard Chomhairle, which took place last week. Regrettably, the LGFA has not deemed it appropriate to respond.

"Their primary rationale is that they prefer to complete the integration process before initiating a charter for female players.

"Despite the evidence presented, they expect us to patiently endure the treatment of second-class citizens."

The statement added because "we as players are not receiving the respect we deserve.....do not expect business as usual in the upcoming weeks and months".

Already this year the Cavan women's footballers and Kildare camogie squads have been involved in high profile disputes over how they were being treated and the statement added: "We are not willing to wait for 56 more individual battles to arise.

"We stand here together, unified. And together, we will remain resolute in our pursuit of a better future."

LGFA 'surprised' by players statement'

In response, the LGFA said it noted the female players statement with "surprise".

"Despite claims to the contrary, the LGFA was actively involved in correspondence arising from the publication of the GPA's 'State of Play' equality report," said the LGFA.

"On behalf of the three associations, a response was issued to point out that we are currently in a process of integration, and that inter-county charters will be one of the items for discussion.

"The LGFA also wishes to reiterate its commitment to the integration process and dialogue will continue with key stakeholders."

The LGFA response said it "takes takes issue with the suggestion inter-county players are treated like 'second class' citizens".

"It should be noted that, in 2023, over €1.4m of Government funding will be allocated to LGFA inter-county squads to assist with player expense claims.

"Of this figure, over €900,000 is allocated directly to player expenses, while almost €500,000 is designated for LGFA team funding.

"Additionally, the live-streaming of all adult inter-county games, not shown live by TG4, from the Lidl National Leagues and TG4 All-Ireland Championships, provides inter-county management teams with an outstanding and unique service to assist with internal analysis."

Camogie Association's response

Giving its response, the Camogie Association said it had been officially presented with the GPA's State of Play last Wednesday and that the GPA had agreed to provide it with "more detailed information on the camogie data".

"The Camogie Association remains available for further discussions and awaits the more detailed information as requested.

"Under the current Inter-county government support scheme, inter-county camogie players are eligible for team supports worth up to €14,000 per team, which covers physical and performance support, facilities, nutrition, and gear.

"Additionally, individual annual expenses funding worth €1,673,571 is available to inter-county players, which is divided between teams and players.

"The total funding of €5,641,791 for the inter-county government support scheme in 2023 is equivalent to the funding provided to male counterparts on a pro-rata basis, ensuring equal financial support for both codes.

"As part of the ongoing integration process, a player charter for both male and female codes will be agreed upon in due course."