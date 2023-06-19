Tyrone needed Westmeath's John Heslin to miss a last-gasp free on Sunday as they squeezed into the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Oisin McConville says Tyrone will edge out Donegal in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final despite the Red Hands' recent struggles.

Tyrone needed John Heslin's last-gasp missed free to survive as they drew 0-18 to 0-18 with Westmeath in Cavan.

In contrast, Donegal were impressive 24 hours earlier as they beat Monaghan.

"The fact Donegal are home is massive for them but I still think Tyrone will win," McConville told BBC Northern Ireland's The GAA Social Extra.

Tyrone were heavily reliant on Darragh Canavan for scores at Breffni Park as he hit a remarkable 0-10 and McConville believes the Errigal Ciaran man could make the difference in Ballybofey.

The Armagh football great says Canavan's decision to take more responsibility this year is leading to his outstanding form.

"I thought when he came on the scene that he was too unselfish.

'Canavan realises the onus is on him'

"He's always bringing other players into the game and he still has that aspect to his game but I think he's taking more of an onus now.

"I think he realises the onus is on him now to kick those scores and that's the difference between Darragh Canavan this year and last year.

"He's so accurate. He reminded me a little bit of Stephen O'Neill at the weekend, left foot, right foot. His ability to make that little bit of space for himself and Tyrone became very reliant on him."

McConville felt that Tyrone underestimated last year's Tailteann Cup winners in Sunday's contest but expects their attitude to be better when they face their Ulster rivals at MacCumhaill Park.

"Westmeath are a force to be reckoned with. You have to take them seriously and I don't know how seriously Tyrone took them at the weekend."

McConville felt another poor weekend of officiating included Tyrone being denied a penalty for a blatant foul on Conn Kilpatrick

The BBC GAA pundit did feel that the Red Hands were denied a blatant penalty for a Kevin Maguire challenge on Conn Kilpatrick which McConville also believes warranted a black card for the Westmeath player.

"I think the standard of officiating was really poor at the weekend. I watched the Kildare v Roscommon game and there were a couple of marks that weren't given.

"The timekeeping is too up in the air and we should be looking at the clock that the ladies game has."

McConville says the weekend action further demonstrated the need for his long-held belief that two referees should take charge of inter-county games.

McConville hails Grugan display

The Crossmaglen man said his own county's dramatic 0-16 to 1-12 win over Galway which secured the Orchard men direct passage to the All-Ireland quarter-finals saw them "finally catch a break".

"It needed something to ignite their season. I think even with the relegation, they were never far away. A kick of a ball in every game and I think yesterday they got their just rewards.

"I didn't think Armagh played brilliantly but they stuck in and when they needed to win the ball, they won the ball."

Rory Grugan finished off a fine individual display by kicking what proved to be the winning point and McConville was thrilled for the Ballymacnab man, who dropped a last-gasp free short in normal time in the Ulster Final against Derry before the Oak Leafers went on to win the penalty shootout.

"I was delighted for him. In the last couple of games, he really has come to the fore and he was exceptional at the weekend."

Mayo beat Galway in this year's Football League Final but Oisin McConville believes the Tribesmen will win the meeting of the Connacht heavyweights on Sunday

Galway's defeat by the Orchard men means they must face big Connacht rivals Mayo in Salthill on Sunday and McConville feels Padraic Joyce's side will edge that contest.

"One of the big guns are going out at the weekend and for me, I think Galway will win that game but only on the premise that it's a home game for them.

"If that was an away game for Galway, I would completely switch and go with Mayo. That's how important home advantage is.

"And if there is a more difficult place to go in gaelic football than Salthill, I haven't seen it yet.

"Galway have made it difficult for themselves but I still think they are going to be there in the All-Ireland Final along with possibly Kerry.

"I don't think Mayo can win the All-Ireland from here whereas last week I thought they had a serious chance. I think it's too much for them now and that's what one extra game does for you."

McConville believes Monaghan will battle past Kildare in Tullamore on Saturday and fancies Cork to end Roscommon's hopes on the same afternoon in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.