Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kildare's Ben McCormack and Dessie Ward of Monaghan in action during the first half at Tullamore

Monaghan sealed a dramatic last-gasp 1-11 to 0-13 win over Kildare in a thrilling All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final at Tullamore.

Conor McCarthy shone with a tally of 1-2, scoring the only goal of the game in the first half and then the winning point four minutes into added time.

Monaghan trailed by three in the early stages of the second half and by one with 70 minutes on the clock.

Points from Jack McCarron and McCarthy snatched victory for the Farney county.

Vinny Corey's men will now take their place in Monday morning's draw for the quarter-finals.

With both counties having won one, drawn one and lost one of their matches in the round-robin series, the tie at O'Connor Park looked likely to be a closely contested one and so it turned out.

Kildare held a 0-2 to 0-1 advantage when McCarthy went on a solo run and coolly slotted the ball under Mark Donnellan to put two points between the sides.

The teams traded points throughout the opening half and Rory Beggan's long-range free made it 0-7 to 1-5, only for Ben McCormack and Darragh Kirwan to register the scores which gave their team a 0-9 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Kildare were quickest out of the blocks on the resumption and led 0-11 to 1-6 when Kirwan hit the bar, with the ball falling to Daniel Flynn, whose delicate effort looked destined for the top corner before going wide.

McCarron pointed to reduce the deficit to one, before Alex Beirne restored Kildare's two-point cushion, then Gary Mohan restored the Ulster county's arrears to one again.

McCarthy's sweetly-struck point drew Monaghan level again but Neill Flynn's free appeared to put the Lilywhites in the driving seat, coming as it did as the clock ticked to full-time.

There was more drama to come however as McCarron's free restored parity and McCarthy knocked over the decisive score deep in stoppage time.

Their success ensures there will be four Ulster counties in the last-eight stage of the competition.

Cork edge Roscommon

Steven Sherlock and Brian O'Driscoll celebrate Cork's one-point win over Roscommon

Cork will contest an All-Ireland quarter-final for the second year in a row after securing a narrow 1-14 to 0-16 win over Roscommon at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Substitute Kevin O'Donovan's fisted score in the second minute of second-half injury-time proved decisive for the Rebel county.

Roscommon led by a point, 0-7 to 0-6, at half-time and the only goal of the game came in the 58th minute when Conor Corbett calmly slotted home.

Roscommon were reduced to 14 late in the game when Enda Smith received a red card after appearing to catch Tommy Walsh in the face after the two had an altercation.

Steven Sherlock top-scored for Cork with six points while brothers Ciarain and Diarmuid Murtagh contributed five points apiece for Roscommon.