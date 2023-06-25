Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games



Mayo completed the line-up for the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals by edging out their big rivals Galway 1-10 to 0-12 in a thriller in Salthill.

After playing with a big wind advantage Galway led 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time after both teams had missed chances.

However Mayo were on terms by the 44th minute after full-back David McBrien burst upfield to hammer a superb goal.

Mayo moved three up but they needed Eoghan McLaughlin to clear a goal effort off his line to hold on.

McLaughlin's heroics as he pushed away a palmed goalbound effort by Cillian McDaid wasn't Galway's only attempt to rescue the game in injury-time as Mayo keeper Colm Reape beat away another flicked ball and John Maher fired over the bar in the last play before Tyrone referee Sean Hurson blew the final whistle after the resultant kickout.

Despite Mayo's wind advantage which was to come, Galway looked to be control at half-time after Peter Cooke's brilliance had helped them dominate in the middle third of the field but the loss of key forward Damien Comer at the interval was a big blow to Padraic Joyce's side.

Last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists were also inhibited by captain Sean Kelly's obvious injury problems even though he soldiered on for the entire contest.

Mayo skipper Paddy Durcan's two second-half points were crucial as he produced a typically inspirational display for Kevin McStay's side.

The Connacht county can face Armagh, Derry or Dublin in the quarter-finals next weekend which will be drawn on Monday morning.

