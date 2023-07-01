Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: Monaghan win dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final shootout

Armagh suffered more penalty heartache as Monaghan won a hugely dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final in a shootout after the teams drew 0-14 to 0-14 after extra-time at Croke Park.

Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan twice saved from Callum Cumiskey as the Farney men won the shootout 9-8 in a nerve-shredding conclusion to the game.

It is yet another heartbreaking defeat for Armagh, who lost last year's All-Ireland quarter-final to Galway and this year's Ulster final to Derry on penalties.

Armagh were bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2005 and thought they had done enough to edge a tight Ulster derby when Rian O'Neill - back in the team after a one-game ban - landed a late score in extra-time.

However, Conor McManus - who made a huge impact off the bench for Monaghan - equalised in the dying seconds to force the shootout.

In the shootout, McManus, Jack McCarron, Kieran Hughes and Micheal Bannigan all scored for Monaghan with O'Neill, Shane McPartlan and Oisin Conaty converting for Armagh.

After Beggan had saved from Cumiskey, Gary Mohan had the chance to win it for Monaghan only to be denied by Ethan Rafferty, allowing Rory Grugan to keep Armagh's hopes alive.

Nine successful penalties followed before Cumiskey was again thwarted by Beggan, sparking joyous scenes among the Monaghan panel as the devastation set in again for Armagh.

Monaghan - who have never lifted the Sam Maguire Cup - can look forward to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2018 following the latest chapter in a dramatic season.

After stirring late wins over Clare and Kildare and forcing a last-gasp draw against Derry, Monaghan again showcased their never-say-die attitude to keep their dream alive.

Armagh, however, will reflect on a rollercoaster championship campaign that stirred belief in the county only for their hopes to be punctured in the cruellest fashion in shootouts against two of their provincial rivals.

Beggan was the shootout hero for Monaghan, twice saving from Callum Cumiskey to send Monaghan into the last four

After Tyrone were comprehensively beaten by Kerry in Saturday's first quarter-final, Armagh and Monaghan produced a slow-burning battle in which the sides were level on 14 occasions.

Armagh edged matters 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time with O'Neill scoring three frees for the Orchard men after the excellent Aidan Forker's opening score, while Mohan (two), McCarron and Conor McCarthy (two) pointed for Monaghan.

McManus, who has been used off the bench by Monaghan boss Vinny Corey in recent weeks, was introduced in the 40th minute and wasted no time making an impact, nailing a long-range free to draw his side level.

In a game of razor-thin margins, goal chances were always going to potentially crucial and Armagh substitute Conor Turbitt was denied by Beggan after a line-breaking burst from Stefan Campbell.

Minutes later, Bannigan blazed over the bar from a promising position after a brilliant catch out of the sky by Darren Hughes before Ryan Wylie was denied by Rafferty from a tight angle.

Armagh's hopes of winning in regulation were boosted when Monaghan's Sean Moore was shown a black card in injury time, but the Orchard men were unable to fashion a shooting chance before referee Conor Lane sent the game to extra-time.

Fatigue was a factor in two low-scoring periods of extra-time as Ross McQuillan edged Armagh ahead early on before McManus levelled.

Bannigan was denied a point following a Hawk-Eye review, and when O'Neill split the posts with a masterful kick from distance, it looked as though it was going to be Armagh's day until McManus responded in nerveless fashion to force penalties and send the Orchard men hurtling towards another gut-wrenching experience at Croke Park.

The quarter-final action at the GAA's headquarters continues on Sunday with Derry facing Cork (13:45 BST) before Dublin meet rivals Mayo (16:00).

Armagh lost a third penalty shootout in the space of 12 months after similarly devastating defeats by Galway and Derry

Line-ups and scorers

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty; Paddy Burns, Aidan Forker (0-2), Aaron McKay; Jarly Og Burns, Greg McCabe, Conor O'Neill; Ben Crealey, Ciaran Mackin; Jason Duffy, Stefan Campbell, Joe McElroy; Rory Grugan (0-2, 1f); Rian O'Neill (0-6, 4f, 1'45), Andrew Murnin (0-03, 1m).

Subs: Conor Turbitt for Crealey (45), Callum Cumiskey for McCabe (51), Jemar Hall for Duffy (55), Ross McQuillan (0-1) for Hall (65), Shane McPartlan for McElroy (69), Barry McCambridge for Forker (73), Justin Kieran for Burns (half-time in extra-time), Oisin Conaty for Campbell (89).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Killian Lavelle, Ryan Wylie; Karl O'Connell, Conor Boyle, Conor McCarthy (0-3); Gary Mohan (0-3), Darren Hughes; Stephen O'Hanlon, Michael Bannigan (0-2), Dessie Ward; Ryan McAnespie, Karl Gallagher, Jack McCarron (0-2, 1f).

Subs: Conor McManus (0-4, 3f) for Gallagher (40), Ryan O'Toole for Lavelle (52), Sean Jones for McCarron (56), Shane Carey for McAnespie (62), Kieran Hughes for Ward (67), Lavelle for Carey (71), Carey for Boyle (80), Colm Lennon for McCarthy (80), McCarron for O'Connell (83), O'Connell for O'Hanlon (88).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)