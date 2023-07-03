Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney and his players show their dejection after the game

Oisin McConville says Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is "entitled to make his own decision" as to whether he will remain in charge of the Orchard County.

Armagh lost to Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter-final on penalties on Saturday after the Ulster sides drew 0-14 to 0-14 after extra-time.

"If he's willing to go ahead and do it, then he should go ahead and do it," said McConville of McGeeney's future.

"It should be down to 'Geezer' [McGeeney] at this stage," he added.

McGeeney, who captained Armagh to All-Ireland glory in 2002, has been at the helm for nine years and although much progress has been made, Armagh narrowly fell short again in their bid to make a first All-Ireland semi-final since 2005.

Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan twice saved from Callum Cumiskey as the Farney men won the shootout 9-8 in a nerve-shredding conclusion to the game.

Armagh also lost last year's All-Ireland quarter-final to Galway and this year's Ulster decider to Derry on penalties.

"Can you really punish a manager for getting beaten on penalties?," reflected former Armagh All-Ireland winner McConville on BBC Sport NI's GAA Social Extra podcast.

"The majority will want change but I like continuity in a world that just likes to flip from one thing to the next.

"He has lasted 10 years, that tells you he's got a lot of things right. He has done enough for Armagh that he's entitled to make his own decision.

"If the right decision for Kieran is to walk away, then that's what he should do, but he should think about where Armagh were when he came in and where they are now and I think we're in a much better place.

"You have to be careful what you wish for. The question you have to ask yourself is who is going to want that job, willing to go in there and start from scratch again."

Watch: Monaghan win dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final shootout

Armagh looked to have done enough to edge a tight Ulster derby when Rian O'Neill landed a late score in extra-time but Conor McManus, who made a huge impact off the bench for Monaghan, equalised with a free in the dying seconds to force the shootout.

"I thought Armagh had so many opportunities to win the game but they just don't have that killer instinct, they don't seem to be able to finish it out," added McConville.

"I don't know any other team that when Rian kicked the ball over the bar they wouldn't see the game out. You have to be ruthless in the way you see it out.

"I'd say they are shocked that they lost the game and it will be a tough watch back. They don't seem to have the confidence they had last year.

"I look at the players we have and think, 'we should have won that game'.

"I think continuity has helped Armagh more than it has hindered them. I think there's an opportunity for Kieran to stay on there though he probably needs to freshen things up in the background."

'Monaghan have more about them'

While his native county may have been wasteful in not being clinical enough in converting their scoring opportunities, Armagh legend McConville thought their opponents did not get the credit they deserved for their performance.

"I thought that the commentary after the game was highly insulting to Monaghan because all they talked about was Monaghan's resilience, but there's more than that about them.

"There's a good bit of know-how. Their big players all stood up."

Vinny Corey's side will take on Dublin, who swept aside Mayo, in the last four, while Kerry will face Derry in the other semi-final.

"Dublin look back to their old selves, the Dublin of old, and that's a scary proposition," observed McConville.

"They looked really good athletically, defensively good and a lot more aggressive, more mean.

Highlights: Dominant Kerry claim quarter-final victory over Tyrone

"Tyrone were blown away in the second half by Kerry and while it was an implosion by Tyrone, it was also a power-packed performance from Kerry and not over-reliant on David Clifford.

"Derry looked fairly comfortable without being brilliant, and there's bound to be a lot more in that team.

"Dublin and Kerry will get a much more uncomfortable time in the quarter-finals than the semi-finals and they may not be as on it next time.

"Will Dublin be as motivated? Kerry and Dublin will have to be a wee bit off but if they are there's a massive opportunity for both Ulster teams."