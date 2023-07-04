Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Gaelic Players Association is strongly backing the campaign for a female players' charter to be set up in time for the 2024 season

Captains of all 68 male inter-county teams in football and hurling have called on the GAA to provide "minimum standards of welfare and care" for female county players in 2024.

Women's county players are currently playing "under protest" as they demand the setting up a female players' charter for next year.

"They cannot be expected to wait any longer," said the male captains.

The open letter was released by the Gaelic Players Association on Tuesday.

Addressed to the "leadership and management of the GAA", the letter said that "we, the 68 captains of the male senior inter-county teams, want to express our full support for our female colleagues and stand beside them #UnitedForEquality.

"We are asking you to work with the Camogie Association, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Gaelic Players Association to discuss the steps necessary towards providing the minimum standards of welfare and care for female players for 2024.

"We do not accept that this is a matter solely for the two female governing bodies which is the response you have given to date.

"Among the GAA's values is that of community identity. Community is at the heart of our association. We know from our own communities that if our neighbour is struggling or requires help, the local GAA club steps forward to provide it.

"We know our female inter-county colleagues in the Gaelic games community are in need of support.

"They need help to provide basics such as medical support, nutritional support, access to facilities and financial support to offset travel expenses.

"Are you going to live that value of community, or will you allow this opportunity for positive change to pass us by?

"In the GAA we know and love, there would only be one answer to that question."

The decision of the women's inter-county players to participate in the 2023 championship competitions under protest followed disputes which the Cavan footballers and Kildare camogie teams had with their county boards earlier this year.

Cavan refused to play a National League game against Tyrone while the Kildare camogs were angered by the county's decision to withdraw the team from the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.