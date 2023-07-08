Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cait Devane scored 2-5 for Tipperary with her first goal coming within 30 seconds of the restart

Antrim's first appearance in an All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final in over 40 years ended in a 3-23 to 0-6 defeat by Tipperary at Croke Park.

Antrim were level after 15 minutes but Tipp pulled away in the second quarter to lead 0-10 to 0-5 at the break.

The Munster county dominated the second half with goals by Cait Devane (2) and Eimear Heffernan helping them run out dominant winners.

Earlier on Saturday, Down lost their relegation semi-final to Wexford.

The Mourne County were beaten 1-16 to 0-15 at Liatroim Fontenoys and will now face Offaly in the relegation final.

Antrim booked their spot in the last eight by finishing second in their group behind Waterford, and while reaching this stage is a significant step forward for the county, Tipperary demonstrated their pedigree to complete an emphatic victory.

The match, a curtain-raiser to Saturday evening's All-Ireland Hurling semi-final between Limerick and Galway, was lit up by Premier County forward Devane, who hit 2-5 and earned the player of the match award.

Devane's first goal came in the first minute of the second half as she finished from close range after Tipp launched an attack straight from the throw-in.

Antrim had been competitive for much of the first half, with Roisin McCormick knocking over four of their five scores, but Tipp dominated the second 30 minutes.

Devane's first goal was followed by six Tipp scores before Heffernan struck their second goal in the 46th minute, pouncing after Antrim keeper Caitriona Graham had done well to keep out a shot.

Devane raised her second green flag with a brilliant back-post finish 10 minutes from time following a piercing burst and handpass from Caoimhe McCarthy.

Before the game, the Tipperary and Antrim players lined up together in #UnitedForEquality t-shirts.

It was a demonstration after women's inter-county camogie and football panels said they will play the rest of the 2023 championships "under protest" because of continuing concerns over how they are being treated.

Tipperary join Galway and Waterford in the semi-finals with Cork and Kilkenny meeting in Sunday's quarter-final.

Tipperary scorers: Cait Devane (2-6), Eimear Heffernan (1-3), Eimear McGrath (0-5), Clodagh McIntyre (0-2), Roisin Howard (0-2), Grace O'Brien (0-1), Caoimhe Maher (0-1), Casey Hennessey (0-1), Caoimhe McCarthy (0-1), Courtney Ryan (0-1).

Antrim scorers: Roisin McCormick (0-4), Caitrin Dobbin (0-1), Niamh Donnelly (0-1).

Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork).