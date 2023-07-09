Kilkenny 1-25 Clare 1-22: Cats hold off Banner men to reach All-Ireland Hurling Final
Kilkenny will face Limerick in the All-Ireland Hurling Final on 23 July after battling past Clare 1-25 to 1-22 in a thrilling semi-final at Croke Park.
The Cats deservedly led 0-15 to 0-10 at half-time but Clare summoned up a huge effort to move 0-19 to 0-17 ahead.
Eoin Cody punished a Clare mistake to restore Kilkenny's lead as he netted only for Shane O'Donnell to level with a superb goal.
But Kilkenny moved three ahead again and held on despite a frantic finish.
The Cats were grateful to keeper Eoin Murphy who made a sensational injury-time diving save to divert a goal-bound Peter Duggan shot on to the crossbar as the 36-times champions secured another meeting with four-in-a-row seeking Limerick in what will be a repeat of last year's decider won narrowly by the Treaty County.
TJ Reid finished with 12 points for Kilkenny which all came from placed balls, which included a sideline cut, but his fellow forward Cody was named man of the match after notching 1-5 from play.
Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; T Phelan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, Cody.
Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.
Clare: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; S Morey, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers.
Subs: E Foudy, A Shanagher, C Galvin, C Nolan, D Lohan, D Reidy, P Crotty, I Galvin, R Mounsey, P Flanagan, S Meehan.
Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)