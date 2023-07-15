Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time after Cormac Costello hit six points for Dessie Farrell's side

Dublin withstood a fierce challenge from Monaghan to clinch a 1-17 to 0-13 victory in the opening All-Ireland Football semi-final at Croke Park.

Despite Cormac Costello's six points, Monaghan trailed only 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time as their huge commitment forced the Dubs into mistakes.

The Farneymen were still on terms at 0-12 to 0-12 after 60 minutes before Dublin finally took control late on.

Dean Rock's goal the Dubs a winning margin which seriously flattered them.

Dessie Farrell's side only really got to grips with the opposition in the closing minutes as their high press on Rory Beggan's kickout finally wore down Monaghan.

The Dubs also needed the hitherto subdued Brian Fenton to chip in with two vital late points which backed up man of the match Cormac Costello's 0-7.

Conor McManus was a late inclusion in the Monaghan line-up and his superb display included kicking five points

Vinny Corey's decision to start veteran Conor McManus was totally vindicated as he hit five points and gave Mick Fitzsimons a particularly torrid second half.

McManus looked unfortunate also not to earn a free when Monaghan were 0-15 to 0-13 down which could have put further pressure on the rattled Dubs.

Corey also started veteran brothers Darren and Kieran Hughes and both also produced huge displays for the Farney men.

Monaghan refuse to read the script

Thirty-times champions Dublin went into semi-final as huge favourites against a Farney County's whose only previous All-Ireland senior decider was the 1930 final defeat by Kerry.

However, Monaghan didn't read the script as they tore into the favourites from the off.

The only criticism of Monaghan's first-half display could be their failure to score during Niall Scully's sin-binning.

The Dubs did lead 0-3 to 0-1 but the first goal chance fell to the underdogs on 13 minutes as half-back Conor McCarthy burst through the Dublin defence before seeing his rocket of a shot come back off the angle of the crossbar and upright.

With a free already having been awarded to Monaghan, McManus cut Dublin's lead to the minimum and their mood wasn't helped by then having Scully black carded by referee Sean Hurson for a clear hand trip on McCarthy.

Monaghan soon created another goal chance with Fitzsimons having to move smartly to divert Ryan McAnespie's low shot out for a 45 which Rory Beggan pointed to draw the sides level.

As Costello continued to score freely, Dublin moved into a 0-7 to 0-5 lead by the 28th minute but Monaghan refused to relent and a superb Gary Mohan score was followed Beggan's third successful placed ball of the first half which saw them level before another Costello free left the Dubs one ahead at the interval.

Rory Beggan's three first-half placed balls kept Monaghan in the contest

The expected big third quarter from Dublin didn't materialise as Ryan McAnespie levelled for Monaghan before further points from Costello and the previously subdued Con O'Callaghan was quickly cancelled out by two more McManus points.

Scores from O'Callaghan and Lee Gannon moved Dublin two up again but they still couldn't shake off Monaghan as another sensational McManus point from play was followed by a levelling 'mark' point by the hour mark.

However, Fenton's strong closing 15 minutes proved vital for the Dubs, who had felt compelled to introduce Ciaran Kilkenny before half-time given their struggles.

Fenton restored Dublin's lead with a neat finish from a tight angle in the 61st minute and their advantage was soon three after a Paul Mannion free was immediately followed by a score from substitute Jack McCaffrey.

Jack McCarron, who had come on for Darren Hughes on 46 minutes, cut Dublin's lead to two in the 66th minute but that proved Monaghan's final score as McManus' plea for a free after a couple of hefty challenge was turned down.

Fenton's second point put Dublin three ahead again and Rock, despite losing his starting role this season, proved his continuing worth as he extended the margin to four from a place ball before bundling the ball to the Monaghan net in the closing seconds.

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon (0-1); B Fenton (0-2), B Howard; P Mannion (0-1), P Small (0-1), N Scully; C Costello (0-7), C O'Callaghan (0-2), C Basquel.

Subs: C Kilkenny for Scully 29 mins, T Lahiff for Costello 72, J McCaffrey (0-1) for Basquel 44, L O'Dell for P Small 63, D Rock (1-1) for Mannion 69

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-3); D Hughes, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O'Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon (0-1), M Bannigan (0-1), R McAnespie (0-1); C McManus (0-5), G Mohan (0-1), D Ward.

Subs: K Gallagher for D Ward 44, J McCarron (0-1) for K Hughes 46, S Jones for R McAnespie 66, R O'Toole for C Boyle 60, C Lennon for D Hughes temp 51, C Lennon for K Lavelle 69..

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)