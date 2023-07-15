Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Blaithin Mackin (right) scored one of Armagh's goals after sister Aimee Mackin was forced to miss the game with a hamstring problem

Armagh exited the All-Ireland Senior Ladies' Football Championship at the quarter-final stage as Cork claimed a 2-6 to 0-14 win at the Athletic Grounds.

Two late Katie Quirke frees proved crucial for Cork.

Armagh, who lost Aimee Mackin to injury before the game, scored goals through Blaithin Mackin and Niamh Coleman.

But Cork held their nerve late on to book their semi-final berth alongside Mayo, who beat Galway on Saturday.

Kerry also advanced to the last four as they knocked out back-to-back champions Meath with a 2-8 to 0-10 win in Tralee.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Cavan, who lost their senior status with a 0-10 to 1-5 loss to Laois in the relegation play-off in Kiltoom.

At the Athletic Grounds, Armagh were dealt a huge blow prior to throw-in when star forward Aimee Mackin succumbed to a hamstring injury.

Despite that, the Orchard County were level at the break thanks to two Kelly Mallon frees late in the first half.

Cork scored the first two points of the second half but Armagh edged ahead when Coleman found the back of the net after Blaithin Mackin's shot was blocked by Roisin Phelan.

Cork restored their two-point lead before Mackin raised Armagh's second green flag after fine build-up play by Emily Druse and Shauna Grey.

However, Cork scored the next four scores to seal the win and end Armagh's hopes of reaching the last four. Ciara O'Sullivan hit 0-5 for Cork while Doireann O'Sullivan ended the game with 0-4.

Donegal, who beat Armagh in the Ulster final, face Dublin in their quarter-final on Sunday.