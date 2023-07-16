Watch: Kerry edge thriller with Derry to reach decider

Kerry fought back from two points down after 65 minutes to beat wasteful Derry 1-17 to 1-15 in a thrilling All-Ireland Football semi-final at Croke Park.

Derry looked the likely winners for most of the game but paid for missing a series of second-half chances.

Gareth McKinless and Gavin White scored goals at either end in a 30-second period in a breathless first half.

The Oak Leafers led 1-11 to 1-8 at half-time and still looked in control before Kerry's late show.

The Kingdom's victory means they will face old rivals Dublin in the decider on 30 July.

Derry missed 12 second-half scoring opportunities - most notably a glorious 51st-minute goal chance for McKinless when Kerry keeper Shane Ryan produced a pointblank save.

But the Oak Leafers remained 1-14 to 1-12 ahead entering the 65th minute before referee Joe McQuillan awarded Kerry a questionable free for a challenge on substitute Stephen O'Brien which Sean O'Shea pointed to start a run of five straight Kingdom points in six minutes.

A tug from Chrissy McKaigue on David Clifford, then resulted in the Kingdom talisman equalising with his eighth point.

Substitute O'Brien edged Kerry ahead with a 69th-minute effort from play before a rare Brendan Rogers loss of possession was punished by yet another Clifford point.

A further Sean O'Shea score increased Kerry's advantage to four and a last-kick Shane McGuigan free was Derry's only response despite their frantic late efforts to rescue the game.

Oak Leafers will have huge regrets

Brendan Rogers (right) and his Derry team-mates were reeled in by Kerry in the closing minutes at Croke Park

Derry will have huge regrets after suffering a second successive All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

However unlike last year's last-four contest when they were well beaten by Galway, Derry looked in control for most of this game as Kerry struggled to deal with the Oak Leafers' defensive line, intensity and running game once turnovers were won.

As the minutes ticked down, Kerry seemed to be running out of ideas as their change to long-ball tactics wasn't working but O'Shea's contentious 65th-minute free after substitute O'Brien merely appeared to lose his footing seemed to give the Kingdom renewed belief and they produced a stirring closing 11 minutes of action to snatch victory.

Clifford finished with 0-9 for Kerry despite being superbly shackled by Chrissy McKaigue in open play for much of the contest.

The Kerry star did manage to notch two points from play in the opening 19 minutes but became an increasingly frustrated figure as the Kingdom attempted without success to find him with long balls for much of the second half before he helped to turn the game in the closing minutes.

Derry go on the attack in first half

All the talk before the contest was of a likely, low-scoring cagey contest but Derry completely ripped up that script by attacking Kerry at every opportunity in a magnificent first half display.

After playing within themselves in recent games, the Oak Leafers were back to the high-energy which characterised the Ulster semi-final demolition of Monaghan in late April as Kerry struggled to breach their defensive line before being turned over as Derry then attacked at speed.

Alongside the superb McKinless, Rogers also produced a sensational first half with Paul Cassidy not far behind as he kicked two magnificent scores from play, which kept the Derry scoreboard ticking along despite Shane McGuigan being largely contained by Kerry full-back Jason Foley.

Gavin White netted for Kerry 30 seconds after Gareth McKinless' Derry goal

Both side had goal chances in the opening two minutes as Tom O'Sullivan blocked a Niall Loughlin effort before Derry keeper Odhran Lynch brilliantly denied White.

However after Clifford cut inside McKaigue to fire over the opening score, there were goals at either end in a dramatic 30 seconds of action as McKinless and Lynch both netted in moves starting by their own attacking thrusts.

McKinless burst into the Kerry square and prodded to the net after Shane Lynch had saved Rogers' close-range effort before White combined with Paul Geaney and O'Shea prior to palming into the empty Derry net.

But Derry remained unruffled and Padraig McGrogan, Paul Cassidy and Shane McGuigan fired over efforts from play to put them 1-3 to 1-1 ahead after 15 minutes.

McGrogan's score proved his final action as he picked up an injury in the course of kicking his point.

With Clifford on target twice, Kerry levelled at 1-3 to 1-3 and the sides continued to go point for point as the scoreline reached 1-6 to 1-6 before the Oak Leafers outscored the Kingdom 0-5 to 0-2 in the closing nine minutes of action before half-time to lead 1-11 to 1-8 at the break.

Derry were able to exploit the 28th-minute black carding of Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O'Connor who was punished for taking out Rogers off-the-ball after he had lost possession, as they outscored the Kingdom 0-3 to 0-1 during his absence.

Derry protest after keeper Ryan's challenge

That period also contained a moment of controversy with Derry fans convinced Kerry keeper Ryan had fouled McGuigan as he jumped to win a misplaced pass in midfield. To add insult to injury, Ryan immediately continued upfield to kick a point from distance as his opposite number Odhran Lynch had done earlier in the half.

After having had to rely on the well-shackled Clifford in the first half, Kerry needed a fast start to the second half and they got it as the full-forward and O'Shea pointed within three minutes of the restart to cut Derry's lead to the minimum.

Defender Conor Doherty soon doubled Derry's advantage before Kerry got on terms for the first time in 21 minutes when another Clifford free was followed by O'Shea pointing from play.

Then came arguably the key play of the match in the 51st minute as McKinless ghosted into the Derry square only for his goal chance to be brilliantly saved by Ryan.

Derry were still able to move into a 1-14 to 1-12 lead by the 60th minute after scores from Ciaran McFaul and McGuigan but the lead should have been greater at that stage with McFaul and Loughlin having fired wides.

Jack O'Connor's frantic emptying of his bench finally worked in the closing minutes with O'Brien, in particular, supplying new energy to the Kingdom - albeit helped by referee Joe McQuillan's controversial 65th-minute awarding of the free which O'Shea pointed to cut the margin to one.

As Kerry summoned up a huge effort, in turn, the energy seemed to drain out of Derry as they were doubtless wondering how they had contrived to lose this game.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, M Breen, B O Beaglaoich, R Murphy, M Burns, S O'Brien, D O'Sullivan, D Casey, S O'Brien.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: T Mallon, D Cassidy, B Heron, S Downey, L Murray, B McCarron, P McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, C McGuckian, M Doherty, D Baker.

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)