All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final - Kilkenny v Limerick Date: Sunday 23 July Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Throw-in: 15:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer; live text commentary & in-play clips, report, reaction & highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Kilkenny midfielder Conor Fogarty says his side are "not concerned" about stopping Limerick's All-Ireland dominance and are focused on lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup for themselves.

The Cats face holders Limerick in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park on Sunday in a repeat of last year's decider.

A Limerick victory will see the Treaty men secure a record-equalling four-in-a-row for the first time in their history, but Fogarty insists stopping the holders is not their main focus.

"We're focused on winning an All-Ireland final for our group and our own county," Fogarty told BBC Sport NI.

"I don't think there's an added pressure, we're not concerned on trying to stop them.

"We are a very proud hurling county. It wouldn't matter who you're up against in an All-Ireland final, it's always going to be a tough task whether it's Limerick or whoever it is."

Kilkenny fell short in an epic battle against Limerick last July which saw the Shannonsiders complete a hat-trick of All-Ireland titles with a 1-31 to 2-26 win.

Now the champions are aiming to match Cork's team of the early 1940s and the Kilkenny side of the late noughties by winning hurling's biggest prize for the fourth year in a row.

The Cats have won a record 36 titles but have lost their previous three All-Ireland finals and have not triumphed since 2015.

"It's not easy to win an All-Ireland and it has been eight years but we've been knocking on the door year in year out," Fogarty added.

"We haven't dwelled too much on last year. We're very positive and we're all enjoying the journey at the moment.

"Obviously you can learn from the past but there's always new challenges coming ahead of you."

Kilkenny set up Sunday's rematch with Limerick following an enthralling clash against Clare in the semi-finals earlier this month.

Despite a frantic end to the game, Kilkenny held on to win after a sensational injury-time diving save from goalkeeper Eoin Murphy.

Kilkenny's semi-final triumph ensured a record 65th All-Ireland Hurling final for the Leinster kingpins.

"Clare are a serious side and they were a big test for us," added Fogarty, a four-time All-Ireland winner.

"Semi-finals are about winning and it doesn't matter how you do it. Eoin [Murphy] is a serious goalie. I've seen him make saves like that in training at point blank range. He's just capable of doing that, he's an outstanding goalkeeper.

"I wasn't surprised that he stopped it. If anyone could do it, it's going to be Eoin. It was huge for the team and it got us over the line."

The Leinster champions have impressed this season under new manager Derek Lyng, who led the side to their 75th provincial title in June.

Lyng was appointed last summer following the departure of Brian Cody, hurling's most decorated manager.

Cody led his Kilkenny team to 11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinster wins and 10 National League triumphs during his 24 years at the helm.

Lyng will be looking to join Cody as an All-Ireland winning manager with Kilkenny and in doing so has a chance to improve on his predecessor's maiden season in charge.

"Derek was certainly an excellent appointment," said Fogarty.

"Derek is just a real genuine Kilkenny man. He's been a huge leader for Kilkenny over the years and he's brought that drive that he had when he was a player into our panel.

"His backroom team that he has with him have all contributed massively to Kilkenny over the years. Anything that is said to you, you take it on board because you know the quality of people that are saying it to you."

Lyng is relishing the challenge of an All-Ireland final in his first season in senior management as he bids to stop opposite number John Kiely from claiming a fifth Liam McCarthy as Limerick boss.

The Emeralds club-man enjoyed a successful inter-county career as a player, winning six All-Ireland titles, nine Leinster crowns and five League medals in addition to two All-Star awards.

And after a promising first season in charge, the Kilkenny boss is certainly not underestimating the challenge that Limerick presents after losing the Division One final to them by 11 points in April.

"I think Limerick have proven that they have been the best team over a number of years," said Lyng.

"It's a big challenge but it's one that we are looking forward to. [We must] perform to our best, anything else won't be good enough.

"Everybody wants to get to an All-Ireland final and it's no different for Kilkenny.

"This is where you want to be. We're challenging ourselves against the best now."