Antrim played in the intermediate grade this year after winning the All-Ireland Junior title last August

Antrim's hopes of reaching the All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Final were dashed as they lost to Clare but Down did make the junior decider.

The Saffrons were beaten 2-14 to 1-13 by the Banner County in Longford.

Maria O'Neill notched Antrim's first-half goal but Aisling Reidy and Chloe Moloney netted for Clare who will meet Kildare in the final.

Orla Swail's late goal helped Down beat Carlow 1-9 to 0-8 and they will face Limerick in the junior decider.

Down have been competing at junior level this year after being relegated from the intermediate grade in 2022.

Antrim make the opposite move last year after beating Fermanagh in the junior final 11 months ago.

Limerick progressed to the junior decider on Saturday when they edged out 2017 and 2020 champions Fermanagh 0-10 to 1-6.

Kildare earned their spot in the intermediate final by beating Wexford 1-4 to 0-2 in a low-scoring contest at Parnell Park.