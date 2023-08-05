Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly in action against Kerry

Tyrone's two-time All Star Mattie Donnelly has suffered a serious knee injury which will rule him out of action for his club Trillick's Club Football Championship campaign.

Donnelly sustained the injury while playing for his club in the Kilmacud Sevens on All-Ireland final weekend.

His long-term absence is also likely to impact his involvement in Tyrone's pre-season later this year.

Donnelly shone for Tyrone this year as they made the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

He possesses an All-Ireland and three Ulster Championship medals from his exploits with the Red Hands.

His unavailability will be a major blow to Trillick's prospects of winning a first club championship title since 2019.

"He's a big loss, and other men need to step up to the plate and raise their game," said Trillick team-mate Ciaran Daly.

"Everybody in the team is going to have to raise their game another five, ten per cent, if not more.

"We know what he has given to Trillick over his career, and every man is going to have to dig a lot deeper.

"But we have men who can come in and do the job, we have boys coming slowly back from injury."