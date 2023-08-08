Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been together on the sidelines for Tyrone for the past three seasons

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are to remain as joint managers of the Tyrone senior football team for a further three-year term.

The Red Hand county committee has ratified the decision to extend the pair's tenure until 2026.

A statement released on Tuesday evening confirmed that "delegates overwhelmingly endorsed" that Dooher and Logan should remain at the helm.

The duo were initially appointed to their positions in November 2020.

Their first season in charge saw Tyrone claim the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth time in their history as they defeated Mayo in the All-Ireland final.

The following campaign ended in disappointment as defeats to Ulster rivals Derry and Armagh proved their undoing in the Ulster Championship quarter-finals and All-Ireland Qualifiers round one respectively.

In 2023 Westmeath came close to eliminating the Red Hands at the group stage, before Kerry defeated them at the quarter-final stage on a 2-18 to 0-12 scoreline.