Art McRory guided Tyrone to five Ulster SFC triumphs and a National League title

Former Tyrone manager Art McRory, who won five Ulster SFC titles with the Red Hands, has passed away aged 82.

The Dungannon man managed the team for almost 25 years in three spells and enjoyed provincial success in 1984, 1986, 1995, 1996, and 2001.

Tyrone also won a National League title under McRory and joint manager Eugene McKenna in 2002.

McRory took Tyrone to their first All-Ireland SFC final in 1986, when they lost out to Kerry at Croke Park.

A second All-Ireland final appearance also ended in defeat for McRory as Dublin prevailed by a point in 1995. McRory played for the county and started his managerial career with the minor team, which won the All-Ireland title in 1973.

Tyrone GAA said on Wednesday that McRory's "sudden death after a long life so well-lived has left a gnawing space in Dungannon, Tyrone, Ulster and Ireland.

"Art's achievements across seven decades as a player, coach, manager, club man, educationalist, developer, organiser, motivator, community activist, strategist, visionary, family man, and the most loyal of comrades are just unrivalled.

"Put plainly, Art revolutionised Tyrone GAA and in doing so made life here so much better for tens of thousands of people, people who have gone ahead of us, people who are still here, and people who have yet to come. That's real legacy.

"But for all that, it's the blessing of Art the man that we cherished. Goodness, class, style, honour, dignity, integrity, selflessness, and above all, sheer decency, were the qualities that made him so dear to us all."

Canavan tribute to 'great man'

Two-time All-Ireland winner Peter Canavan starred for Tyrone under McRory and he has fond memories of his former manager.

"He's a big loss - in the coming days people will celebrate a great man for what he's done, " said Canavan, who won six All Star awards.

"You'll not find a man who has a bad word to say about Art McRory. There's so many aspects and angles about someone like Art. Most people outside Tyrone just see him as a football figure, as a manager, but Art went way, way beyond that.

Peter Canavan on the attack in 2002 for a Tyrone team managed by Art McRory and Eugene McKenna

"He wasn't there when I went in (to the senior squad) but came in in 1993. We had struggled but whenever Arts came, he and Eugene began to gather momentum and we nearly got there in 1995 but we lost to Dublin.

"You couldn't but like him in terms of his managerial style. In a way he was rough and ready and he came across that way. He didn't care what he looked like and what people said about him but he was a really intelligent man, a really compassionate man.

"One you played under Art McRory he was your manager and he looked after you way beyond the football field. For many a father figure, for a younger generation a grandfather figure, a real go-to man.

"When you went to Art, as well as getting wise words he was confidante, you could trust him and he was a brilliant person. I hope people celebrate one of the greatest men ever in Tyrone."

'Very loyal friend'

Brian McEniff, former All-Ireland winning boss with Donegal, paid tribute to McRory, who was his assistant when he managed Ulster from 1983 to 2007 and won 13 Railway Cups.

He said: "I am broken hearted - you can't be involved with such a quality man like that for so long and not feel it. I have lost a very good friend and very loyal friend. Long after our days with Ulster were over we always phoned each other.

"Just two weeks ago he came to Bundoran with his grandchildren. He wanted to take them to Waterworld and the amusement park. We walked around the sea front and as the Americans would say, we shot the breeze. It was mostly football of course.

"He talked a lot about his wife, Helen, and her passing earlier this year. He never really got over it. They were very close. He was a great man and a great character.

"When selecting teams Arthur always said it as it was. If I put forward a Donegal player that he didn't think should be on the team he wasn't behind the ditch telling me.

"His days with Tyrone were great. He brought them from obscurity really to become one of the best teams in the country. Himself and Eugene (McKenna) won a Division One league title with Tyrone in 2002. It was sad they never won the All-Ireland, but Art put the Tyrone football team on a pinnacle that they never came off."